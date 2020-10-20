 

DGAP-Adhoc SAF-HOLLAND SE: Adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4 per cent for the third quarter of 2020 significantly better than the value for the previous year's quarter - outlook for the full year unchanged for the time being

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4 per cent for the third quarter of 2020 significantly better than the value for the previous year's quarter - outlook for the full year unchanged for the time being

20-Oct-2020 / 15:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4 per cent for the third quarter of 2020 significantly better than the value for the previous year's quarter - outlook for the full year unchanged for the time being


Bessenbach, October 20, 2020. SAF-HOLLAND SE, one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, achieved an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2020 on consolidated sales of slightly more than EUR 232 million (previous year: EUR 313.2 million) on the basis of the preliminary figures, significantly exceeding the pre-corona value for the same quarter of the previous year of 5.4 per cent. Due to the significant sales decline adjusted EBIT decreased from EUR 17.0 million to EUR 14.9 million.
 

The positive development of the adjusted EBIT margin is primarily based on the high-margin spare parts business, which is less affected by economic cycles, as well as on significant savings in selling and administrative costs.
 

In light of the recent sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 infections, business development in the fourth quarter is subject to major uncertainties. Consequently, the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE has decided not to adjust the outlook for the full year 2020 at present. However, if the business climate continues to improve as it has in recent weeks, an adjusted EBIT margin above the currently expected range of 3 to 5 per cent is feasible.
 

SAF-HOLLAND will publish the complete quarterly statement as at September 30, 2020 on November 18, 2020.

 


Contact:
Michael Schickling
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-617
michael.schickling@safholland.de

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Phone: +496095301117
Fax: +49 6095 301 - 260
E-mail: ir@safholland.de
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: DE000SAFH001
WKN: SAFH00
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
SAF-HOLLAND Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



