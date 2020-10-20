DGAP-Adhoc SAF-HOLLAND SE: Adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4 per cent for the third quarter of 2020 significantly better than the value for the previous year's quarter - outlook for the full year unchanged for the time being
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4 per cent for the third quarter of 2020 significantly better than the value for the previous year's quarter - outlook for the full year
unchanged for the time being
The positive development of the adjusted EBIT margin is primarily based on the high-margin spare parts business, which is less affected by economic cycles, as well as on significant savings in
selling and administrative costs.
In light of the recent sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 infections, business development in the fourth quarter is subject to major uncertainties. Consequently, the Management Board of
SAF-HOLLAND SE has decided not to adjust the outlook for the full year 2020 at present. However, if the business climate continues to improve as it has in recent weeks, an adjusted EBIT margin
above the currently expected range of 3 to 5 per cent is feasible.
SAF-HOLLAND will publish the complete quarterly statement as at September 30, 2020 on November 18, 2020.
Contact:
Michael Schickling
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-617
michael.schickling@safholland.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+496095301117
|Fax:
|+49 6095 301 - 260
|E-mail:
|ir@safholland.de
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SAFH001
|WKN:
|SAFH00
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1141966
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1141966 20-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
