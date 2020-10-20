 

Detect-It LLC Launches Coder-Free Neural Net Life Cycle Management Solution

Artificial Intelligence for everyone to make life easier, safer and more productive.

OAK PARK, Michigan, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Detect-It LLC today launched its smart software product, Detect-It Net-Developer. Net-Developer is an enterprise-wide Neural Net Life Cycle Management solution that does not require  coders or programmers to create, deploy and manage neural networks (Detect-It-Nets). Detect-It-Net Powered Smart Products will deploy first to Industrial and Automotive Manufactures followed by releases in the Municipal and Consumer markets.

"I wanted to bring the power of AI down to the level of the common person, to help benefit them with Smart Products in their daily lives. I also knew for our products to be successful, they'd have to NOT be dependent on programmers or coders. So, the idea of a platform-independent, code-free development tool that could allow us to work together toward the creation and betterment of the Detect-It-Nets that power all our products was born."
~ Kevin Kerwin, President, Detect-It LLC

Detect-It-Nets learn and adapt to evolving customer needs and environmental changes. With each Detection, Detect-It-Nets get smarter. The more people use Detect-It-Nets the more accurate and beneficial they become. In addition, users can request new, custom Detect-It-Nets through the Detect-It app which can be trained and rolled out to the entire Detect-It user base. The ways Detect-It can be used to help businesses and users is nearly limitless.

Detect-It will come to market in 4 ways:

  • Packaged Hardware/Software Products for the Industrial, Municipal and Consumer Market Segments with an eye toward Medical and Military.
  • Monthly Lease/Licensing for use of Detect-It-Nets downloaded from the Detect-It Web Net Store and Licensing of Detect-It-Nets to other companies.
  • Monthly subscriptions for use of Detect-It Net Developer's cloud-based enterprise software modules.
  • Custom Solutions for industrial, municipal and consumer markets.

Detect-It will initially be integrated by ARKK Engineering Inc. in the industrial/manufacturing/municipal markets. ARKK Engineering Inc. has a 35-year history as a global provider of industrial systems design, integration and engineering services. ARKK Engineering Inc. has an extensive customer base including almost all major automotive manufactures and Tier 1 suppliers.

Detect-It, LLC is a hardware/software company that specializes in Artificial Intelligence and Neural Network Technology. Detect-It makes products that make processes and tasks more accurate, efficient and profitable to make your life easier, safer and more productive.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5BxrWv_piE  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315604/Detect_It_Logo.jpg  



