 

Mars Wrigley, Shake Shack, and Bounteous Share Digital Innovation Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 16:00  |  28   |   |   

Bounteous, Acquia’s 2019 Partner of the Year, today announced it will be joined by Mars Wrigley and Shake Shack in a keynote panel discussion at the very first virtual Acquia Engage. The group will discuss changing consumer needs during the pandemic and how their organizations responded with agility to create new digital innovations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005143/en/

Bounteous, Shake Shack, and Mars Wrigley share breakthrough results of collaborative partnerships at Acquia Engage 2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bounteous, Shake Shack, and Mars Wrigley share breakthrough results of collaborative partnerships at Acquia Engage 2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The panel discussion will feature Mars Wrigley Global Chief Information Officer, Romain Apert; Shake Shack VP of Digital Technology, Jeffrey Rausch; and Bounteous Founder and CEO, Keith Schwartz, author of the Co-Innovation Manifesto. Attendees will learn how category leaders like Mars Wrigley and Shake Shack have invested in response to the pandemic and created new digital products in record time through co-innovation partnerships.

“In an unprecedented year, category leaders are investing in digital transformation to gain a competitive advantage,” Schwartz said. “We’re excited to share what we’ve learned alongside our partners who’ve made bold bets to overcome challenges and address emerging customer needs.”

Shake Shack and Bounteous have partnered to respond to new consumer needs for touchless commerce experiences. The results include more than 300 percent growth in native app and web sales year over year and over 800,000 new customers through digital channels from the start of the pandemic through July 30. Shake Shack expects these innovations in its digital channels to remain a significant component of sales and ongoing growth.

The Mars and Bounteous co-innovation partnership produced TREAT TOWN, the first-ever digital Halloween trick-or-treating experience. Created to save Halloween traditions for families and communities, TREAT TOWN is an immersive experience that lets families engage to collect their favorite candy, connect with friends, and visit U.S. attractions—all from the comfort of their own home. As customer demands have evolved, Mars’ co-innovation partnership with Bounteous allowed them to respond with the speed and agility of a category leader.

Bounteous enables partners like Acquia, Shake Shack, and Mars Wrigley to stay ahead of their competition through the Principles of Co-innovation. By aiming high, insisting on the best talent, moving quickly, committing to mastery, focusing on process excellence, expecting change, and planning with agility—these category leaders are poised for success.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences. Our expertise includes Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing. Bounteous forms problem-solving partnerships with our clients to envision, design, and build their digital futures. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.48 Versus ...
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Turquoise ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019