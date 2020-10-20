 

Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division Partners With Leading Data Infrastructure Management Team and Commits up to $500 Million to Form Data Center Platform, Global Compute

The Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division (“GS MBD”) today announced that it has partnered with a seasoned management team, led by long-time data center industry executive Scott Peterson, to form Global Compute Infrastructure LP (“Global Compute” or the “Company”), a newly established global data center infrastructure platform.

GS MBD has initially committed to fund up to $500 million of equity capital, primarily from its infrastructure fund, West Street Infrastructure Partners III, LP (“WSIP III”), to enable approximately $1.5 billion in near-term investments deployed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Global Compute intends to grow through a combination of acquisitions and organic development to serve customers in geographies with strong secular tailwinds and potential for significant data infrastructure growth. Leveraging the experience and track record of the management team, Global Compute will focus on acquiring and developing facilities which can meet the growing compute, storage, connectivity and colocation deployment needs of the world’s largest technology companies.

The founding Global Compute management team is led by CEO Scott Peterson, the former Chief Investment Officer and co-founder of Digital Realty (“DLR”) with over 18 years of data center industry experience and over 30 years in the real estate investment arena. During his tenure at DLR from 2004 to 2018, Scott led all investment activity and was responsible for $17 billion in total deal volume across both M&A and organic development. Scott is joined by a number of established executives in the data center space; fellow DLR co-founder Christopher Kenney as COO, and former senior DLR executive in EMEA, Stephen Taylor as Head of Europe. Chris was largely responsible for the expansion of DLR’s footprint internationally, and Stephen led many of those initiatives throughout EMEA. The Global Compute team has the specialized experience, deep customer relationships and breadth of capabilities to deliver best-in-class data center infrastructure globally.

Consistent with this strategy, on October 17, 2020, Global Compute signed an agreement to acquire ATM S.A. (“ATM”), the leading data center and communications infrastructure business in Poland from a consortium of funds managed by MCI Capital, the leading technology-focused private equity in CEE, and Mezzanine Management, the leading mezzanine fund in the region. Headquartered in Warsaw, ATM’s world class data center assets, communication infrastructure footprint, customer base and strong reputation in the market provide Global Compute with an attractive entry point into the rapidly growing Central and Eastern European data center market. Global Compute intends to build on ATM’s success and market leadership by positioning the company to service the growing deployment needs of both new and existing customers in Poland and the broader CEE region.

