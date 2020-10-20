Hexagon Composites ASA Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
Hexagon Composites ASA’s third quarter 2020 results will be released on 6 November 2020, 07:00 CET.
Jon Erik Engeset (CEO) and David Bandele (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live. The presentation will be held in English.
To attend the webcast, please register here: https://app.tappin.no/registration/?e=hexagon061120
The webcast will also be streamed live via www.hexagongroup.com. A recording of the presentation will be made available on our website after the presentation.
For more information:
Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com
