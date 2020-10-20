DGAP-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results ATOSS Software AG: Consistently high growth dynamics in nine-month period to 09/30/2020 - forecast raised 20-Oct-2020 / 16:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Sales growth was 18 percent

- Software revenues increased by 18 percent

- Proportion of recurring revenue in software revenues raised to 73 percent

- EBIT margin at 28 percent

- Outlook for 2020 raised in view of the high pace of sustained growth

Munich, October 20, 2020

According to provisional figures, ATOSS Software AG maintains pace of growth.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Munich specialist for workforce management succeeded in maintaining and expanding its strong corporate growth. Over the first nine months, total sales consequently jumped 18 percent to EUR 61.1 million (prior year: EUR 51.7 million). Software revenues rose year-on-year by 18 percent to EUR 39.3 million (prior year: EUR 33.4 million). The proportion of recurring sales in software revenues grew year-on-year by a full 3 percentage points to 73 percent (prior year: 70 percent), particularly due to the expansion of its cloud business.

Against the backdrop of this very pleasing sales growth - respective of a continuous increase in staff - the company's profitability rose appreciably. The operating profit margin (EBIT margin) improved to 28 percent (prior year: 26 percent). The company will publish further information on this on October 23, 2020 as part of its Q3 quarterly statement.

The company is raising its previous forecast on the basis of the successful growth of the business to 09/30/2020, a very pleasing order book and the prospects for further growth that continue to be excellent. Buoyed by a very confident outlook for the last quarter of the financial year, the company is now expecting total sales of around EUR 82 million (prior year: EUR 71.4 million) for 2020 with an EBIT margin of over 27 percent.

Contact

ATOSS Software AG



Christof Leiber / Member of the Board of Management

Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,

D-81671 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 100

investor.relations@atoss.com

20-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: ATOSS Software AG Rosenheimer Str. 141 h 81671 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100 E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com Internet: www.atoss.com ISIN: DE0005104400 WKN: 510440 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1141983

End of Announcement DGAP News Service