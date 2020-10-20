 

DGAP-Adhoc ATOSS Software AG: Consistently high growth dynamics in nine-month period to 09/30/2020 - forecast raised

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2020, 16:05  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
ATOSS Software AG: Consistently high growth dynamics in nine-month period to 09/30/2020 - forecast raised

20-Oct-2020 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ATOSS Software AG: Consistently high growth dynamics in nine-month period to 09/30/2020 - forecast raised

- Sales growth was 18 percent

- Software revenues increased by 18 percent

- Proportion of recurring revenue in software revenues raised to 73 percent

- EBIT margin at 28 percent

- Outlook for 2020 raised in view of the high pace of sustained growth

Munich, October 20, 2020

According to provisional figures, ATOSS Software AG maintains pace of growth.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Munich specialist for workforce management succeeded in maintaining and expanding its strong corporate growth. Over the first nine months, total sales consequently jumped 18 percent to EUR 61.1 million (prior year: EUR 51.7 million). Software revenues rose year-on-year by 18 percent to EUR 39.3 million (prior year: EUR 33.4 million). The proportion of recurring sales in software revenues grew year-on-year by a full 3 percentage points to 73 percent (prior year: 70 percent), particularly due to the expansion of its cloud business.

Against the backdrop of this very pleasing sales growth - respective of a continuous increase in staff - the company's profitability rose appreciably. The operating profit margin (EBIT margin) improved to 28 percent (prior year: 26 percent). The company will publish further information on this on October 23, 2020 as part of its Q3 quarterly statement.

The company is raising its previous forecast on the basis of the successful growth of the business to 09/30/2020, a very pleasing order book and the prospects for further growth that continue to be excellent. Buoyed by a very confident outlook for the last quarter of the financial year, the company is now expecting total sales of around EUR 82 million (prior year: EUR 71.4 million) for 2020 with an EBIT margin of over 27 percent.

Contact

ATOSS Software AG

Christof Leiber / Member of the Board of Management
Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,
D-81671 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 100
investor.relations@atoss.com

20-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com
Internet: www.atoss.com
ISIN: DE0005104400
WKN: 510440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1141983

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1141983  20-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1141983&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetATOSS Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erzielt erfolgreich einen Bruttoerlös von 44 Millionen EUR zur ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE provides an update on the status of Company-commissioned audits
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Infill-Bohrungen in Kat Gap liefern hochgradige Goldabschnitte
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Weitere Umsetzung der Finanzierungsbausteine im Rahmen der ...
DGAP-News: fashionette AG sets price range for its IPO
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Nachhaltig hohe Wachstumsdynamik im Neunmonatszeitraum bis zum 30.09.2020 - Prognoseanhebung (deutsch)
16:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Nachhaltig hohe Wachstumsdynamik im Neunmonatszeitraum bis zum 30.09.2020 - Prognoseanhebung
21.09.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Shop Apotheke und Wacker Chemie im MDax

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
685
atoss ag- und sie boomt und boomt und boomt........