 

TravelCenters of America and Mobil Delvac Diesel Engine Oil Donate $50,000 to Folds of Honor

TravelCenters of America Inc., (Nasdaq: TA) nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, has teamed up with Mobil Delvac heavy-duty diesel engine oil to donate $50,000 to Folds of Honor, an organization providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. This is the fourth year in a row TA and Mobil Delvac diesel engine oil have come together to support the organization on behalf of its customers, and as a thank you for their loyalty.

Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since launching in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 28,000 educational scholarships to the families of these American heroes. There are more than 1 million disabled and fallen service members and nearly 2 million dependents of military heroes adversely affected by war.

“The mission of Folds of Honor portrays perfectly our appreciation for Veterans and our desire to educate the leaders of tomorrow. We want to honor Veterans’ sacrifice and educate their legacy,” said Barry Richards, president of TA.

“Veterans sacrifice so much in service to our country and we are proud to honor them by supporting scholarships that will aid their families and improve their lives through education,” added Kristine Amy, Mobil Delvac USA commercial brand manager.

To date, TA and Mobil Delvac heavy-duty diesel engine oil have donated a total of $200,000 to Folds of Honor.

About TravelCenters of America
 TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, convenience stores, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

About Folds of Honor
 Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, a PGA Member and F-16 fighter pilot currently stationed at Eglin AFB Florida as a member of 301st Fighter Squadron who served three tours of duty in Iraq. Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 28,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foldsofhonor.org

