Essential Utilities Publishes 2019 ESG Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) published its 2019 Environmental, Social, and Governance or ESG report today. The report is published as an interactive microsite and is available at esg.essential.co. It follows a number of leading reporting frameworks, including those set out by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and also highlights how our corporate efforts help society achieve some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

“Financial performance is only one measurement of a company’s strength,” said Christopher Franklin, Essential’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Others include a company’s commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainable business practices, employee safety, diversity and inclusion, customer experience and community engagement. These principles are deeply rooted in our 134 year old company.”