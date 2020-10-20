 

Boise Cascade Company Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call 11 a.m. Eastern, Monday, November 2, 2020

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) will host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2020 third quarter earnings on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Eastern.

To participate in the conference call, dial 844-795-4410 and use passcode 2863868 (international callers should dial 661-378-9637). To join the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section at www.bc.com and select the Event Calendar link.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 2 at 2 p.m. Eastern through November 9 at 2 p.m. Replay numbers are 855-859-2056 for U.S. callers and 404-537-3406 for international callers with a passcode of 2863868. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Boise Cascade’s website.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.

