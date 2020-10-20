 

Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 16:30  |   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 20 October 2020: Scatec Solar ASA ("SSO" or the "Company", ticker code "SSO") has retained BNP Paribas, DNB Markets, J.P. Morgan AG, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, SpareBank 1 Markets AS and Swedbank AB (publ) (in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A.) as joint bookrunners (the "Joint Bookrunners") to advise on and effect a private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors after the close of Oslo Stock Exchange today 20 October 2020 (the "Private Placement").

In the Private Placement, the Company is offering up to 20,652,478 new shares representing approximately 15% of the Company's outstanding share capital (the "Offer Shares"). The Offer Shares consist of up to 13,768,280 new shares to be issued by the board of directors (the "Board") pursuant to an authorisation given to it by the general meeting of the Company on 25 June 2020 (the "New Shares") and up to 6,884,198  shares contemplated issued at a general meeting of the Company, but lent by Scatec AS to facilitate settlement of the Private Placement.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used (i) to refinance USD 300 million of the acquisition facilities totalling USD 700 million provided by BNP Paribas, DNB Bank ASA, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge and Swedbank AB (publ) for the acquisition of SN Power and (ii) the remaining amount for growth capital and general corporate purposes.

Raymond Carlsen, CEO of the Company, has undertaken to subscribe for shares in the Private Placement for an amount of NOK 20 million, through his company Argentos AS.

The Private Placement will be directed towards existing shareholders as well as other Norwegian and international investors, in each case subject to an exemption from offer prospectus requirements and any other filing or registration requirements in the applicable jurisdictions and subject to other selling restrictions. The subscription price in the Private Placement will be determined by the Board through an accelerated book building process. The minimum subscription and allocation in the Private Placement have been set to the number of new shares that equals an aggregate subscription price of at least the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000. The Company may however, at its sole discretion, allocate an amount below EUR 100,000 to the extent applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirement pursuant the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and ancillary regulations, or similar legislation in other jurisdictions, are available.

Seite 1 von 5
Scatec Solar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Third quarter 2020: Increased power production and growth in project pipeline
16.10.20
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
06.10.20
Invitation to presentation of Scatec Solar’s third quarter results 2020
06.10.20
Scatec Solar’s 47 MW Redsol project has started commercial operation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.10.20
65
Scatec Solar