 

Stone Gold Inc. Positive Results from Surface Exploration and Drone Magnetics Confirm Gold Targets on Mt. Jamie North

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 16:30  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. (formerly CR Capital Corp.) (TSX-V / STG) (“Stone Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce this exploration update from its recently optioned 445-hectare Mt. Jamie North Property (the “Property”). On June 25, 2020, the Company announced that exploration was commencing on Property with the hiring of Tim Twomey, P. Geo as consulting geologist. The initial program consisted of prospecting and sampling of the Property.

Mr. Twomey, a renowned geoscientist, has more than 35 years of exploration, production and management expertise, with a major portion of his career in the Red Lake gold mining camp. Tim played a key role in the discovery, development and production of the High-Grade Zone at the Red Lake Gold Mine now owned by Evolution Mining Ltd. Tim has been and continues to be the go-to guy to review on the ground of many of the Red Lake exploration projects over his career.

The Company has completed an initial field geological examination, including an outcrop and trench sampling program. Gold assay results are shown in the compilation map below. The highest assay was from a grab sample of a 10 cm wide quartz vein that returned 5.6 grams per tonne (gpt) gold, and appears to be within the same stratigraphic package as the neighbouring Mount Jamie and Rowan Mines, as shown in Map 1.

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b7f1cea-d75f-4b5c ...

A drone magnetic geophysical survey was completed, which covered the interpreted favourable west-northwest geological trends over the Property. This survey has outlined areas of magnetic folding, offsets and washout. These magnetic complexities have aided in ranking areas of follow-up (see compilation map below).

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/130552b1-662f-4967 ...

A lithogeochemical sampling program is presently being conducted on the Property to investigate high priority targets, areas of magnetic interest and previous assay results.

The west end of the Red Lake greenstone belt had been considered to be less prospective with the absence Balmer volcanics, however high-grade gold results from West Red Lake Gold Mines from the Rowan Property and Trillium Gold Mines on the Newman has demonstrated that the west end is highly prospective.

Seite 1 von 3
Stone Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...