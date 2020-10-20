 

Agenus to Report Third Quarter Earnings

Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 8:30 – 9:30 am

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Agenus executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.

Live Call: Dial (833) 614-1394 (US) or (914) 987-7115 (International)

Webcast: The call will be accessible from the Company website’s Events & Presentations page at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations or via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mbkjgw8w. A replay will be available after the call.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact
Agenus Inc.
Caroline Bafundo
212-994-8209
Caroline.bafundo@agenusbio.com


Zeit
14.10.20
Agenus to Present on Seven Novel Programs at SITC 2020
13.10.20
Susan Hirsch Joins Agenus’ Board of Directors

Zeit
10.09.20
122
Agenus gegen Malaria