 

Snoop Dogg, T.I., Monica, Cordae, G Herbo and Trae Tha Truth Added to the Star-studded Lineup Participants and Presenters at the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 16:55  |  51   |   |   

The 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” is heating up with a newly announced lineup of presenters and performers. Hip Hop powerhouses Snoop Dogg and T.I. alongside R&B superstar Monica are set to present. Five-time Grammy Award-winner and global icon Lil Wayne and Grammy Award-nominated Rapper Cordae joins previously announced performers including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy featuring Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhenè Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign. Comedians, actors, hosts of the “85 South Show” podcast and stars of “Wild N’ Out” - comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean) will co-host the annual show premiering Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. Additionally, the show will simulcast on BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005905/en/

During this time of social unrest and a global pandemic, the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” launches a new initiative entitled “Hip Hop Cares,” which highlights artists who are doing their part to give back to their communities and the world at large. This year’s spotlight goes to G Herbo, for his dedication to the mental health crisis including his Swervin’ Through The Stress Initiative and Trae Tha Truth, for his work with natural disaster relief and community activism related to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rapper, actor, producer, philanthropist and founder of the iconic hip hop label No Limit Records, Master P will be the recipient of the 2020 “I Am Hip Hop” Award. Previously announced nominees include DaBaby leading the pack with 12 nominations followed by Roddy Ricch with 11. Megan Thee Stallion and Drake are tied for third highest nominations with 8 each. Other top nominees include Future with 6 nods, Lil Baby with 4 followed by Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and Mustard with 3 nominations each.

Following the 2020 BET Awards, which displayed solitary for black lives, and BET’s recent #ReclaimYourVote efforts, the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” with the theme “Hip Hop has something to say” - will be anchored in motivating our community to use their voice at the polls and vote early.

BET is launching its first-ever consumer products line timed to the Hip Hop Awards. Collaborations with New Orleans based artist BMike and outerwear apparel company Chalkline will headline the launch. These items and more will be available exclusively on BET’s new ecommerce site store.BET.com beginning on October 26.

Seite 1 von 4
ViacomCBS Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.48 Versus ...
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Turquoise ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
Nickelodeon Lets Kids' Voices Be Heard This Election Season With Return of Bellwether “Kids' Vote” Poll and Brand-New Nick News: Kids Pick the President Special Hosted by Keke Palmer
14:45 Uhr
Pierluigi Gazzolo to Leave ViacomCBS Networks International
14:30 Uhr
ViacomCBS Announces Leadership of Global Streaming Organization
19.10.20
Over 7 Million Total Viewers Tuned In to BET’s Winning Line Up of Tyler Perry’s Trifecta of Original Series “House of Payne,” “Assisted Living” and the Return of “Sistas” Premieres and Encores L+3
19.10.20
BET’s ‘Project CRE8” Winning Film, “Alieu the Dreamer,” Starring Denzel Whitaker to World Premiere on Thursday, October 22 at 10 PM ET/PT on BET
14.10.20
BET+ Picks up New Scripted Comedy “Ms. Pat” From Award-winning Producers Brian Grazer and Lee Daniels
14.10.20
Nickelodeon Reveals First Look of Characters in Original Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years Animated Series
08.10.20
Nickelodeon and CBS Studios Announce Kate Mulgrew’s Return as Captain Janeway in Upcoming Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy
08.10.20
Music Icon and Business Mogul Master P Named the “I Am Hip Hop” Award Recipient at The 2020 BET “Hip Hop Awards”
08.10.20
CBS Unveils Newly Evolved Brand Identity Across All Divisions and Platforms

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L