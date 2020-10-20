(2020-10-20) The Board of Directors of Kitron has today resolved a dividend of NOK 0.50 per share.



Kitron has historically paid annual dividends pursuant to resolutions by the annual general meeting. As a result of the corona pandemic during first half of 2020 and as a precautionary measure to safeguard the company's financial position and liquidity, the Board of Directors did not propose a dividend for the annual general meeting. In order to maintain the option to evidence shareholder value by paying dividends, the annual general meeting granted an authorization to the Board of Directors to resolve dividends of up to NOK 90 million on the basis of the annual accounts.

The Board of Directors considers the financial position of the company to be satisfactory, and that Kitron will have adequate equity and liquidity also after payment of dividend. On this basis and pursuant to the authorisation granted by the general meeting, the Board of Directors has resolved a dividend of NOK 0.50 per share, and a total of NOK 89 551 995.