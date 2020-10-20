 

Bundle Up For The Ultimate Winter Getaway In The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, Available November 13

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 17:00  |  38   |   |   

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Maxis today announced that The Sims 4 Snowy Escape is coming to PC and Mac via Origin and Steam, and to Xbox One and PlayStation4 systems on November 13. The 10th expansion pack introduces the majestic and serene world of Mt. Komorebi, a new location for Sims looking for a getaway from their everyday lives or a new dream home. The Japanese-inspired world offers a variety of activities for Sims to enjoy, from unwinding in the mountain’s onsen bathhouse, meditating on mindful walks or testing their limits with exciting, and sometimes dangerous sports activities like skiing, snowboarding and rock climbing.

The Sims team is constantly exploring new ways Simmers can play with life, and The Sims 4 Snowy Escape will offer them the freedom to choose their own adventures in the new world of Mt. Komorebi,” said Graham Nardone, Producer of The Sims 4 Snowy Escape. “Whether Sims want to hit the slopes and go on daring excursions on the mountain, prefer to unwind with scenic hikes and indulge in a day of relaxation, or even build their new dream home, this expansion pack provides something for everyone to enjoy.”

The first world in The Sims 4 to introduce both residential homes and rental lots for vacationers, Mt. Komorebi offers three new primary neighborhoods for Sims to take their dream vacation or make the winter locale their home. Players can look forward to more than 130 new Create a Sim items to create various looks to keep their Sims warm and stylish including winter activity wear and both modern everyday and traditional Japanese-inspired fashion. In addition, the expansion pack offers traditional and modern furniture options for players to design their sanctuary, with unique architectural styles and pieces including shoji doors, windows and screens, tatami mats and paper lanterns. Players can also add extra touches to create their very own oasis, like koi for decorative fountains and a rock garden under the shade of Japanese maple trees.

