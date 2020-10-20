ORBCOMM’s New, Versatile Communication Device Enables Solution Providers to Easily Add Satellite Connectivity to IOT Applications

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has launched the ST 2100 , a state-of-the-art satellite communications device that enables solution providers to easily add satellite connectivity to their IoT applications and expand to dual-mode connectivity in remote areas with limited cellular coverage. ORBCOMM’s rugged and environmentally sealed ST 2100 is targeted for a number of vertical markets, such as fleet management, maritime and utilities, including fixed and mobile assets.

ORBCOMM’s ST 2100 can be quickly and easily integrated into a variety of IoT applications with minimal development. Solution providers can leverage the versatile ST 2100 to provide backup satellite connectivity or serve as the sole communications device where cellular networks are unavailable or unreliable, including areas with high network congestion. The power-efficient device offers maximum reliability and security by allowing messages to be sent during temporary power loss. The device also includes a built-in navigation module that enables global reporting of location data to provide complete visibility for industrial IoT solutions. In addition, over-the-air satellite updates allow the ST 2100 to receive updated firmware versions without having to send a technician to the site, saving time and money to enable new features. With ORBCOMM’s new device, solution providers can deliver ubiquitous and affordable dual-mode connectivity to customers, along with enhanced communication reliability, improved asset visibility and access to new markets and geographies.

“ORBCOMM is continuing to focus on dual-mode innovation as a key driver to growth, and we’re pleased to launch our new ST 2100 for solution providers to cost-effectively add satellite connectivity to their IoT applications and quickly expand their market reach,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “By leveraging ORBCOMM’s strength in satellite IoT, we’ve created a robust, satellite communications device that enhances the reliability, performance and longevity of asset tracking and monitoring solutions nearly anywhere in the world.”