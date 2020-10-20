 

ORBCOMM’s New, Versatile Communication Device Enables Solution Providers to Easily Add Satellite Connectivity to IOT Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 17:00  |  32   |   |   

Offers cost-effective, two-way satellite communications and reliable dual-mode coverage in remote areas around the world with limited cellular connectivity

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has launched the ST 2100, a state-of-the-art satellite communications device that enables solution providers to easily add satellite connectivity to their IoT applications and expand to dual-mode connectivity in remote areas with limited cellular coverage. ORBCOMM’s rugged and environmentally sealed ST 2100 is targeted for a number of vertical markets, such as fleet management, maritime and utilities, including fixed and mobile assets.

ORBCOMM’s ST 2100 can be quickly and easily integrated into a variety of IoT applications with minimal development. Solution providers can leverage the versatile ST 2100 to provide backup satellite connectivity or serve as the sole communications device where cellular networks are unavailable or unreliable, including areas with high network congestion. The power-efficient device offers maximum reliability and security by allowing messages to be sent during temporary power loss. The device also includes a built-in navigation module that enables global reporting of location data to provide complete visibility for industrial IoT solutions. In addition, over-the-air satellite updates allow the ST 2100 to receive updated firmware versions without having to send a technician to the site, saving time and money to enable new features. With ORBCOMM’s new device, solution providers can deliver ubiquitous and affordable dual-mode connectivity to customers, along with enhanced communication reliability, improved asset visibility and access to new markets and geographies.

“ORBCOMM is continuing to focus on dual-mode innovation as a key driver to growth, and we’re pleased to launch our new ST 2100 for solution providers to cost-effectively add satellite connectivity to their IoT applications and quickly expand their market reach,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “By leveraging ORBCOMM’s strength in satellite IoT, we’ve created a robust, satellite communications device that enhances the reliability, performance and longevity of asset tracking and monitoring solutions nearly anywhere in the world.”

Seite 1 von 3
Orbcomm Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
MarineTraffic Extends Partnership With ORBCOMM for Satellite AIS Data
08.10.20
ORBCOMM to Host Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
07.10.20
Africa Wildlife Tracking Leverages ORBCOMM’s Satellite IoT Technology to Support Conservation Efforts Around the World
01.10.20
Armellini Express Selects ORBCOMM’s In-Cab Solution to Boost Fleet Efficiency and Driver Performance