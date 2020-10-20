 

CMC Materials, Inc. Named 2020 Chicago Innovation Awards Recipient

Aurora, IL, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, has been named a main category winner of the 2020 Chicago Innovation Awards for the company’s invention “Defective Nanoparticle Reduction in Chemical Mechanical Planarization.”

Chicago Innovation announced this year’s winners on October 19th.  The Chicago Innovation Awards, celebrating its 19th year, is the Chicago region’s foremost recognition of the most innovative new products or services brought to market each year. 

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Chicago Innovation,” said Daniel Woodland, Vice President and President of Electronic Materials. “This acknowledgement is a testament to our Research and Development and Engineering teams in developing innovative solutions to solve our customers’ greatest challenges.  We are proud to see CMC Materials recognized alongside some of the other top technological innovators in Chicago.”

The complete list of this year’s Chicago Innovation Award winners can be found at www.chicagoinnovation.com.

ABOUT CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) is a global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. The company is a leader in developing high-quality, critical materials that enable superior performance for its customers. CMC Materials’ mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ greatest challenges. The company’s solutions play a critical role for its customers’ operations, including helping to enable the manufacturing of smaller, faster and more complex semiconductor devices, and enhancing operations and improving manufacturing efficiencies. The company has approximately 2,200 employees globally. For more information, visit www.cmcmaterials.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

Source: CMC Materials, Inc. 

CONTACT: Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
CMC Materials, Inc.
(630) 499-2600

16.10.20
CMC Materials to Release Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 After Market Close on November 11, 2020
01.10.20
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Announces It is Now CMC Materials, Inc. and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend