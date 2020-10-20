TC PipeLines, LP to release third quarter 2020 results on November 10

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 pre-market. Nathan Brown, President of the General Partner, along with other members of management, will discuss the Partnership’s financial results and latest developments in a teleconference and webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. (CST) / 10 a.m. (EST).

Members of the investment community and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling 1-800-319-4610. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast will also be available through the Partnership’s website at TCPipeLinesLP.com/events or via the following

URL: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10884. Slides for the conference call will be posted on the Partnership’s website under “Events and Presentations” prior to the webcast.