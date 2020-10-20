 

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q3 2020 results

Oslo, 20 October 2020

You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of Adevinta ASA’s Q3 2020 report on Tuesday 27 October 2020.

Quarterly Earnings Release
Time: 27 October 2020 at 07:00 CET
Report for the third quarter 2020, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir

Presentation of the Quarterly Results
Time: 27 October 2020 at 08:30 CET
The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.

The webcast will be available on www.adevinta.com/ir and on this link: https://bit.ly/37kkL3P. Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.

Dial-in details:
Norway: +47 21 56 33 18
UK: +44 20 3003 2666
USA: +1 212 999 6659

Password: adevinta

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Contact information:

Adevinta Investor Relations
Marie de Scorbiac
Head of Investor Relations
+33 6 14 65 77 40
ir@adevinta.com

Adevinta Media Relations
Mélodie Laroche
Corporate Communications
+33 6 84 30 52 76
melodie.laroche@adevinta.com

About Adevinta ASA
Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio spans 35 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 


