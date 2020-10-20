KIT - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA
* Dividend amount: NOK 0.50 per share
* Declared currency: NOK
* Last day including right: 28 October 2020
* Ex-date: 29 October 2020
* Record date: 30 October 2020
* Payment date: On or about 1 December 2020
* Date of approval: 20 October 2020
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.
