ISG to Discuss Achieving Multimillion-Dollar Gains from Automation Technology

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will discuss the pathways enterprises can follow to achieve significant financial and business gains from intelligent automation, on “ Top Tips for Realizing Multimillion-Dollar Gains With Intelligent Automation ,” a live, online event, Thursday, October 22, at 2 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

Wayne Butterfield, director, ISG Automation, will share intelligent automation lessons learned, along with strategies for enabling automation team success, focusing on which processes to automate, turning citizen development into an asset, and leveraging the right technologies. Laura Della Torre, senior director, Ecosystem Marketing at Automation Anywhere, will join Butterfield on the webcast.

“Most leading enterprises are already adopting automation technologies, but ISG research shows less than 10 percent have created significant scale, which means they’re still too reliant on people in their core business processes to be realizing maximum gains,” Butterfield said. “While automation holds immense potential, enterprises must be focused on the right systems and processes and running at scale to hit the proverbial jackpot.”

Butterfield said businesses should evolve their automation centers of excellence to ensure enterprise-wide opportunities are uncovered through data, pattern recognition and visuals. Intelligent process automation should be employed to automate manual, repetitive work, using multiple types of robotic process automation and virtual workers that can run assisted or unassisted. Finally, the business case for intelligent automation should cover large, cross-functional, end-to-end processes for maximum payoff, and leverage input from a range of developers, including end-users, citizen developers, and center of excellence, third-party and maintenance developers.

“The key here isn’t just the savings, it’s the reduction in work and the increase in capacity. Businesses should leverage intelligent automation to uncover new sources of business value,” Butterfield said. “The enterprises that have scaled automation say benefits such as improving the customer experience, employing data analytics to boost sales opportunities or find deficiencies in new product design, reducing human error and increasing capacity are core reasons to proceed. When the program is running at scale across an entire enterprise, the benefits can indeed be worth millions.”

To register for the webinar, sponsored by automation software provider Automation Anywhere, visit the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

CONTACT: Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com