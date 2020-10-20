 

Speech Analytics Market worth $3.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Speech Analytics Market by Component (Solutions (Indexing & Query, Speech Engine) and Services), Application (Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence), Vertical, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Speech Analytics Market size to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 3.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Speech Analytics Market are increasing need to improve customer journey and overall experience, growing demand to monitor and improve agent performance, and adherence to regulatory and compliance standards. Furthermore, rising need to predict customer intent and monitor agent behavior, use of AI and ML based technologies to facilitate real-time actionable customer insights, and growing need for cloud-based speech analytics solutions to bolster customer retention are expected to provide opportunities for enterprises operating in various verticals in the Speech Analytics Market.

The reporting and visualization tools solution segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Under the solutions segment, the reporting and visualization tools solution segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high market share of the indexing and query tools segment is attributed to the need to analyze the recorded calls of customers in order to recognize customer intent and perform behavior analysis. Of the three solutions, the reporting and visualization tools segment is expected to gain traction, as it combines desktop activity analytics with speech analytics solutions to better manage the agent's performance and deliver enhanced customer experience. Speech analytics solutions comprise speech engines; indexing and query tools; reporting and visualization tools; workforce optimization; and others (emotion detection, root cause analysis, and quality management tools). These solutions help businesses maintain audit and compliance needs, and obtain the right insights on the right people at the right time. Most of these solutions are said to be easy to deploy, and are feature-rich to address the rigors and requirements of communication centers. The solutions help to analyze all forms of audio — VoIP, analog, and digital telephony, and offer— support for a wide range of Private Branch Exchange (PBX) platforms, extensions, and IP switches. These processes help to derive meaningful data from customer conversations.

