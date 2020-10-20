 

Idorsia announces the results of its rights offering in the context of the capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 17:43  |  59   |   |   

•      The capital increase by way of an at-market rights offering now moves to the bookbuilding process for up to 7,974,681 shares

Allschwil, Switzerland – October 20, 2020
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that in the context of its capital increase by way of an at-market rights offering, rights have been exercised for 15,825,319 new shares, corresponding to 66.5% of the maximum number of up to 23,800,000 new shares offered in the rights offering.

The up to 7,974,681 shares not taken up by existing shareholders in the rights offering are being offered to investors by way of a public offering in Switzerland and to qualified investors by way of private placements in certain jurisdictions outside Switzerland and the United States of America (the “United States” or “US”) pursuant to Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and in the United States to qualified institutional buyers as defined in Rule 144A of the Securities Act pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act (the “International Offering”).

Idorsia’s principal shareholders, Jean-Paul and Martine Clozel, have exercised their rights in order to maintain their current shareholding of 28.4% in Idorsia. They may also participate in the International Offering and potentially increase their shareholding up to 30%.

The book for the International Offering is currently open. The offer price in the rights offering and for the International Offering will be determined following the end of the bookbuilding period. As contemplated in the offering and listing prospectus, Idorsia intends to end the bookbuilding period earlier than previously communicated: The close of the bookbuilding period as well as the offer price are expected before the opening of SIX Swiss Exchange on October 21, 2020.

The listing according to the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange, first trading day, settlement and delivery of the new shares is expected to be on October 23, 2020.

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into one of Europe’s leading biopharmaceutical companies, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business success.

Seite 1 von 4
Idorsia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:43 Uhr
Idorsia announces the results of its rights offering in the context of the capital increase
08.10.20
Idorsia announces capital increase to prepare for the launch of daridorexant and further fund its diversified pipeline
08.10.20
Idorsia announces capital increase to prepare for the launch of daridorexant and further fund its diversified pipeline

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.08.20
78
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -- geben Sie Ihre Meinung im Forum ab!
07.02.20
4
Idorsia announces financial results for 2019 – clinical programs advanced markedly – approaching fir