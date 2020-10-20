 

Verimatrix Video Content Security Expert to Speak at SportsPro Asia Virtual Summit

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Christopher Rae, Senior Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific, is scheduled to speak during a SportsPro Asia panel discussion at 4 p.m. SGT on Thursday, October 22.

Titled, “Reimagining the Fan Experience: Maximizing Opportunities Through Digital”, the panel is set to discuss how OTT and digital bring the promise of personalized, responsive viewer experiences that go far beyond those of linear broadcast platforms. The panel will also discuss the latest piracy threats and challenges associated with launching new streaming services in different Asian markets. Rae’s fellow panelists include:

  • Jay Ganesan, Senior Vice President and Region Head for Asia Pacific at MediaKind
  • Oliver Duss, Executive Vice President, Media, at Football Marketing Asia (FMA)
  • Eoin Connolly, Editor At Large at SportsPro

SportsPro Asia provides attendees with insights into the consumption of sports in the world’s most fragmented region. The event addresses the cross-section of OTT, digital, and social media by looking at the different methodologies, challenges and innovations from all corners of the Asia-Pacific Region. For more information on the event, visit https://asia.sportspromedia.com/.

“Verimatrix is pleased to participate in this leading event that attracts many of the biggest names in sports,” Rae said. “SportsPro Asia is an excellent venue to bring together many of the foremost technology and marketing minds to discuss the opportunities unique to the region, including new approaches to retaining fans and avoiding piracy. As a long-time provider of video security technology throughout Asia, Verimatrix sees this virtual summit as an all-star conduit to APAC during this time of reduced physical travel.”

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

About SportsPro Media
 SportsPro is the world’s leading international media company for the sports industry in print, digital and events. Founded in March 2008, SportsPro magazine is targeted specifically at the decision-makers, rights holders and senior executives who determine the future development of the world's major sporting competitions, events, properties and partnerships. The company hosts a series of popular events, including the SportsPro Media INSIDER Series, OTT Summit and SportsPro Live. To learn more, visit http://www.sportspromedia.com.

