Median Technologies Records Its Eighth Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth
Regulatory News:
Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT)(ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company, today provided an update on its performance for Q3, 2020 (unaudited figures).
Revenue totalled €3.5m in Q3 2020 vs. €2.3m in Q3 2019, a 50% increase. Revenue growth was up 12% compared to Q2 2020. The company has experienced a steady increase in its quarterly revenue for eight consecutive quarters. At the end of Q3 2020, cumulative revenue for the first three quarters of 2020 was €9.4m, higher than that generated throughout the entirety of 2019 (€9m). Revenues are entirely generated by the iCRO1 business unit, which provides imaging solutions and services for oncology trials.
|
In thousands of euros
|
Q4,
|
Q1,
|
Q2,
|
Q3,
|
Q4,
|
Q1,
|
Q2,
|
Q3,
|
Revenues
|
1,607
|
1,904
|
2,107
|
2,318
|
2,624
|
2,835
|
3,095
|
3,469
|
QoQ change
|
|
+18.5%
|
+10.7%
|
+10%
|
+13.2%
|
+8.4%
|
+9.2%
|
+12%
As of September 30, 2020, the order backlog2 was solid at €50.7m, in a context of revenue growth. In Q3 2020, phase I/II studies, which typically have lower unit budgets than phase III studies, were signed with new clients. The company also recorded the cancellation of a phase III contract due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
As of September 30, 2020, the Company cash and cash equivalents was €17.3m. In Q3 2020, the company monthly average cash burn rate was €0.7m.
“We are satisfied to record a new revenue growth in the third quarter, despite the global health and economic situation. Our order backlog of more than €50m is strong in a context of accelerating conversion into revenues. We expect this momentum to continue in a sustainable manner over the coming quarters”, Fredrik Brag, Median’s CEO said.
