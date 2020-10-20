 

Median Technologies Records Its Eighth Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT)(ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company, today provided an update on its performance for Q3, 2020 (unaudited figures).

Revenue totalled €3.5m in Q3 2020 vs. €2.3m in Q3 2019, a 50% increase. Revenue growth was up 12% compared to Q2 2020. The company has experienced a steady increase in its quarterly revenue for eight consecutive quarters. At the end of Q3 2020, cumulative revenue for the first three quarters of 2020 was €9.4m, higher than that generated throughout the entirety of 2019 (€9m). Revenues are entirely generated by the iCRO1 business unit, which provides imaging solutions and services for oncology trials.

In thousands of euros

Q4,
2018

Q1,
2019

Q2,
2019

Q3,
2019

Q4,
2019

Q1,
2020

Q2,
2020

Q3,
2020

Revenues

1,607

1,904

2,107

2,318

2,624

2,835

3,095

3,469

QoQ change

 

+18.5%

+10.7%

+10%

+13.2%

+8.4%

+9.2%

+12%

As of September 30, 2020, the order backlog2 was solid at €50.7m, in a context of revenue growth. In Q3 2020, phase I/II studies, which typically have lower unit budgets than phase III studies, were signed with new clients. The company also recorded the cancellation of a phase III contract due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company cash and cash equivalents was €17.3m. In Q3 2020, the company monthly average cash burn rate was €0.7m.

We are satisfied to record a new revenue growth in the third quarter, despite the global health and economic situation. Our order backlog of more than €50m is strong in a context of accelerating conversion into revenues. We expect this momentum to continue in a sustainable manner over the coming quarters, Fredrik Brag, Median’s CEO said.

