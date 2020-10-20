 

Michelin Capital Reduction - Cancellation of 1,097,540 treasury shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 17:45  |  27   |   |   

 PRESS RELEASE
Clermont-Ferrand – October 20, 2020

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN


 

CAPITAL REDUCTION

Cancellation of 1,097,540 treasury shares


 

Pursuant to the decision of the Managing Chairman on October 13, 2020 and the fifth and the twenty-fourth resolutions of the June 23, 2020 Shareholders Meeting and the fifth and fourteenth resolutions of the          May 17, 2019 Shareholders Meeting, Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin has decided to cancel 1,097,540 treasury shares, representing 0.61% of the total shares outstanding. The effective date of the resulting capital reduction is October 20, 2020 as indicated in the Euronext notice dated October 16, 2020.

Following the capital reduction, the Company’s issued share capital will consist of 177,543,801 shares.

About Michelin:

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients’ mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients’ needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has more than 127,000 employees and operates 69 tire production facilities which together produced around 200 million tires in 2019. (www.michelin.com).

 

Investor Relations

 

Édouard de Peufeilhoux
+33 (0) 6 89 71 93 73 (mobile)
edouard.de-peufeilhoux@michelin.com

 

Humbert de Feydeau
+33 (0) 4 73 32 68 39
+33 (0) 6 82 22 39 78 (mobile)
humbert.de-feydeau@michelin.com

 

Pierre Hassaïri
+33 (0) 6 84 32 90 81 (mobile)
pierre.hassairi@michelin.com 		 

Individual Shareholders Relations

 

Isabelle Maizaud-Aucouturier
isabelle.maizaud-aucouturier@michelin.com
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

 

Clémence Rodriguez
clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com
+33 (0) 4 73 32 15 11

 

Media Relations

 

Service de Presse
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@relationpresse.michelin.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website www.michelin.com/en/. This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

 

Attachment


Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Registered shares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:53 Uhr
UBS belässt MICHELIN auf 'Buy'
15.10.20
UBS belässt MICHELIN auf 'Buy'
12.10.20
Michelin: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital
08.10.20
Michelin: Disclosure of trading in own shares - Disclosure of trading in own shares Period from 25 to 30 September 2020