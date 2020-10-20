CAST product release enables faster application modernization, higher software resiliency

The new capabilities further enable digital leaders to accelerate modernization and cloud migration, raise the productivity of their development teams, and strengthen the resiliency of their custom-built applications.

NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the category leader in Software Intelligence, today announced significant advancements to its products – CAST Highlight, CAST Imaging and CAST Application Intelligence Platform, aimed at enabling companies to accelerate their digital transformation.

CAST products provide intelligence about the structural condition of custom applications built with virtually any mix of languages, databases, and frameworks – from mainframe to web, mobile, cloud.

Faster Transformation

CAST Highlight performs rapid analysis of the source code of application portfolios and identifies the best candidates for modernization and cloud migration, enabling organizations to prioritize their roadmaps based on facts. It also provides rapid assessment of the resiliency and open source risk across entire portfolios.

CAST Highlight now expands technology coverage and sharpens the precision of findings with new capabilities:

Cloud readiness of SWIFT applications : CAST Highlight now provides rapid insights into the Cloud Readiness of SWIFT applications. With 20+ new code patterns specific to SWIFT, it helps identify cloud blockers – patterns that impede migration, and cloud boosters – patterns that make it easier to migrate to cloud.



: CAST Highlight now provides rapid insights into the Cloud Readiness of SWIFT applications. With 20+ new code patterns specific to SWIFT, it helps identify cloud blockers – patterns that impede migration, and cloud boosters – patterns that make it easier to migrate to cloud. Kotlin programming language : CAST Highlight now provides insights based on 30+ new code patterns for improving the resiliency and increasing the agility of applications written in Kotlin.



: CAST Highlight now provides insights based on 30+ new code patterns for improving the resiliency and increasing the agility of applications written in Kotlin. Enhanced CVE lifecycle management: CAST Highlight now enables users to flag specific Common Vulnerability & Exposures (CVEs) for automatic exclusion from results, for various reasons. They can also augment the findings with custom documentation. Together, the enhancements help focus on the most critical open source risks across entire application portfolios.



CAST Imaging automatically reverse engineers an entire application into an interactive blueprint, visualizing its actual architecture. It helps speed-up changes and auto-discover candidates for de-coupling and microservices.

CAST Imaging 2.0 now makes it easier to avoid wrong turns during modernization with its new capabilities: