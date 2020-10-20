UnitedHealth Group and University of California San Diego Teaming to Help Grow and Diversify State’s Mental Health Workforce

The University of California San Diego and UnitedHealth Group are announcing a new four-year, $4 million grant collaboration to expand the mental health workforce in California. Led by UC San Diego School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and funded by UnitedHealth Group, the collaboration aims to diversify the pipeline of child and adolescent psychiatrists and encourage medical students to pursue careers in this field through the introduction of novel learning opportunities, individualized mentorship, scholarships, and financial education support for participating residents. Together, these initiatives will help create an inclusive, skilled workforce representing the changing social, racial and economic demography of California’s children, youth and families.

In addition to the collaboration with UC San Diego, UnitedHealth Group has also awarded a four-year, $4 million grant to the University of California, San Francisco, to grow the pipeline of diverse child and adolescent mental health clinicians. That grant will create new clinical learning opportunities and mentoring supports for child and adolescent psychiatry fellows and psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners, as well as provide scholarships and financial supports to underrepresented medical and nursing students pursuing child and adolescent mental health careers.

California has a mental health professional workforce shortage that is projected to worsen unless meaningful action is taken to address it, according to the California Future Health Workforce Commission. There are only 13 child and adolescent psychiatrists per 100,000 children in California, compared to 75 pediatricians per 100,000 children. By 2028, California will have only about half of the psychiatrists it will need to serve residents in need of treatment, and 28% fewer psychologists, social workers and counselors than necessary to meet the projected demand, according to the UC San Francisco’s Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies. In some communities and regions, the shortages will be even worse.

“When children don’t receive care for a treatable mental health condition, they can’t reach their full potential,” said Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego). “This collaboration between UnitedHealth Group and UC San Diego is an investment in our future. It will help to build a diverse health workforce that will better serve the mental health needs of California’s youth, and specifically, our teenagers.”