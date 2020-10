SpineGuard Strengthens Its Intellectual Property With a New Patent Granted in China

Stéphane Bette, Deputy CEO and cofounder of SpineGuard, said : ‘For several years, SpineGuard has been developing and fine-tuning its tissue electrical conductivity measurement technology for securing and streamlining the placement of implants in bone while decreasing the dangerous systematic need for X-ray imaging. The validated invention perfects our technology and strengthens in the long term our intellectual property in China, that represents a strong market potential as well as a real industrial stake. Patent application procedures continue in parallel in other important countries such as the United States. Our intellectual property portfolio keeps growing, reinforcing the uniqueness of the DSG technology, a key asset in the context of our strategic discussions with potential industry partners. ’

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today the grant of a new patent in China, after its grant in Russia and Singapore as announced last April. This patent discloses certain characteristics of the DSG technology that optimize its real time implementation.

Since its inception, SpineGuard develops and maintains a significant IP portfolio including 12 patent families totaling 65 patents and applications as well as 3 trademarks, in the major geographies such as Europe, USA and China.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 80,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Sixteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the « smart » pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005864/en/