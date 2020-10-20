 

FOX News Media Signs John Roberts to New Multi-Year Deal

John Roberts has signed a new multi-year deal to remain in his current role as the network’s chief White House correspondent, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. Roberts will continue covering the White House, specifically the president’s domestic and international activities, across FOX News Channel’s (FNC) programming.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “John is one of the best journalists in all of news. His extensive reporting, featuring decades of experience and exceptional journalism skills at the White House and on the campaign trail during an unprecedented year, have contributed to the network’s unrivaled political coverage at a key moment in time. We look forward to his continued contributions for many years to come.”

Roberts added, “I am honored to continue reporting the latest news stories emanating out of Washington and look forward to serving our millions of viewers at home and across the country at this critical juncture.”

Previously, Roberts served as FNC’s senior national correspondent based in Atlanta, Georgia. He has covered every presidential election since 1996, including the 2020 cycle where he has been reporting on President Donald Trump’s campaign as well as the coronavirus pandemic at the White House. Throughout his tenure at FNC, Roberts has contributed to numerous breaking news and political events, including the U.S. summits with North Korea and Russia in 2018, the murder trial of real estate heir Robert Durst, the U.S. Ebola outbreak, the 2013 EF5 tornado in Moore, Oklahoma and the aftermath of Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Prior to joining FNC in 2011, Roberts was the co-anchor of CNN’s American Morning. He also served as CNN’s senior national correspondent and as anchor of This Week at War, the network’s program examining international wars. Before joining CNN in 2006, Roberts spent more than 14 years with CBS News, where he served as chief White House correspondent & chief medical correspondent, and anchored the weekend editions of CBS Evening News and CBS Morning News. In this capacity, he was embedded with the U.S. Marines during the war in Iraq and co-anchored the CBS Evening News coverage of Hurricane Katrina and the death of Pope John Paul II. He also covered Hurricane Rita for CBS News in 2005.

Roberts began his career in his native Canada, where he worked as an anchor and correspondent for City TV in Toronto and also co-anchored CTV’s morning news program, Canada A.M., from 1990-1992. From 1994-1995, Roberts anchored the evening news on WCBS-TV in New York, and served as an anchor for CBS affiliate WCIX-TV in Miami. He also covered Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Over the course of his career, Roberts has been a recipient of several journalism awards, including three national Emmy awards for his coverage of the Atlanta Olympic bombing, the death of Princess Diana and the TWA 800 crash. He also earned a local New York Emmy award, a New York Press Club award and a National Headline Award for his coverage of the crisis along the Israeli-Lebanese border in 2006.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books and the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

