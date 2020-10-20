 

Quadient Places Third In Annual Ranking of Top 250 French Software Horizontal Publishers

Quadient Achieves 12th Position in the Overall Ranking Published by Syntec Numérique, EY and Tech’In France

Paris, October 20, 2020

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that it has placed third in the annual ranking of French software publishers and developers in the Horizontal French Publishers’ Category, according to the Top 250 Panorama published by software industry associations Syntec Numérique and Tech’In France, as well as consultancy firm EY. Quadient also achieved the 12th position in the overall ranking. The Top 250 Panorama lists French software publishers and developers according to their sales in software publishing. In total, 326 companies took part in the ranking this year.

“Our strategy is to be a global software leader helping organizations of all sizes digitally automate their processes, empower their business users and help them provide their customers with the best digital experience. We are proud to continue to be among the leading French software publishers and developers,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient.

Quadient's activity in the software sector continued to grow in 2019, reaching global annual sales of €253.9 million in 2019 and accounting for nearly 22.2% of the company’s total turnover. The Top 250 report outlines that companies with revenues above €100 million have seen a growth of 6% in their edition revenue in 2019. Quadient has experienced even stronger growth in both its strategic software solutions, 18.8% organically in Business Process Automation (BPA) and 12.6%1 in Customer Experience Management (CXM).

In 2020, Quadient is pursuing the execution of its Back to Growth strategy to continue to expand its software businesses areas. The acquisition of YayPay in July, a best-in-class FinTech company at the forefront of SaaS accounts receivable (AR) automation solutions, complemented the recently launched cloud-based platform Quadient Impress, a multichannel document automation platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Quadient cloud-based solutions are now helping businesses respond to the pandemic through greater communication and collaboration in a sustainable manner, even when working from home. On the CXM side, Quadient also recently announced the launch of its new Experience Partner Program to further empower Quadient partners like Canon or Infosys, its most recent Platinum Business partners.

Quadient’s solutions help digitalize business processes, improve customer experience through omnichannel communications and automate last mile delivery—all of which have become even more important in 2020 in the context of the global health crisis. Being at the top of this year’s French editors ranking reinforces the relevance of these solutions across all industries.

To view the full ranking, go to: Panorama Top 250 (in French).

1 Organic growth in 2019 compared to 2018, according to the new reporting implemented in Q1 2020, including CXM activities outside of North America and the Main European countries.


