Brunswick Corporation Raises Quarterly Dividend for the Eighth Consecutive Year

“Our decision to increase the dividend is evidence of our board’s confidence in the strength of our focused marine portfolio and reflects our ongoing commitment to execute against our strategy and capital plans,” said Brunswick Chief Executive Officer David Foulkes. “The healthy marine market and the strong demand we continue to see for our industry leading brands, including the strong and steady profitability of our Parts & Accessories business, reflects the belief in our ability to continue to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

The dividend will be payable on December 18, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2020.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club & NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick’s business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this news release. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated in our Quarterly Report on subsequent Forms 10-Q, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, future dividends are subject to board approval. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Brunswick does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

