 

OliX Pharmaceuticals to Present at OPT Congress and BIO-Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 19:31  |  19   |   |   

SUWON, Republic of Korea, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present its platform technology and discuss the potential utility of Asymmetric small interfering RNA (asiRNA), Cell-Penetrating Asymmetric Interfering RNA (cp-asiRNA) and GalNAc-asiRNA at the 5th Annual OPT Congress Oligonucleotide & Precision Therapeutics Virtual Conference on Tuesday-Wednesday, October 20-21. In addition, the Company will participate in BIO-Europe Digital on October 26-29.

OliX is developing novel RNAi therapeutics combatting a variety of diseases with unmet medical needs, based on its proprietary asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA) platform. In discussing the asiRNA platform’s efficiency in target gene silencing with reduced side effects, Dr. Lee will introduce preclinical data from OLX301A and 301D, recently out-licensed ocular asiRNA therapeutic programs targeting age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Dr. Lee will be participating in the following sessions:

  • Presentation: Asymmetric siRNAs Targeting Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Date & Time: Wednesday, October 21 at 11:50 AM EDT
  • Presentation: Opportunities and Challenges with RNAs
    Date & Time: Wednesday, October 21 at 2:20 PM EDT

OliX Pharmaceuticals will also participate in one-on-one live meetings at BIO-Europe Digital, Europe's largest partnering conference serving the global biotechnology industry and including more than 2100 companies and 4000 participants. As OliX continues to advance its RNAi therapy platforms, the Company is open to external research collaborations, out-licensing opportunities and building global partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.
To learn more about the company, visit https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/company/greeting.php
To learn more about RNAi technology, visit https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/rnd/rnd01.php  

asiRNA Boilerplate

Asymmetric small interfering RNA (asiRNA) is the next generation of RNAi therapeutics that offers efficient gene regulation. In comparison to existing siRNA therapeutics, OliX Pharmaceutical’s asiRNA shows comparable gene silencing and significantly reduce siRNA-mediated side effects such as off-target gene silencing and immune stimulation.

cp-asiRNA Boilerplate

Cell-Penetrating Asymmetric Interfering RNA (cp-asiRNA) is OliX Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary RNAi delivery method that efficiently silences gene expressions. cp-asiRNA can be locally administered to target various diseases with unmet needs such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain.

GalNAc-siRNA Boilerplate

In March 2020, OliX Pharmaceuticals secured a proprietary N-Acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) platform, an RNAi therapy platform that targets a variety of liver diseases. GalNAc conjugated RNAi therapeutic enables siRNA uptake by the liver hepatocytes by binding with a high affinity and specificity to the asialoglycoprotein receptor (ASGPR).

Media Contact:

Terri Clevenger
Westwicke/ICR PR
Phone: +1.203.856.4326
terri.clevenger@westwicke.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...