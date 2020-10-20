 

Cross Country Healthcare to Attend the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place November 9-12, 2020. Kevin C. Clark, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and William J. Burns, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings on November 10th. No formal presentation will be made.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.

