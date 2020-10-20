 

Cleveland BioLabs Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CBLI

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) and Cytocom, Inc. is fair to Cleveland BioLabs shareholders. On behalf of Cleveland BioLabs shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Under the merger, Cleveland BioLabs stockholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether Cleveland BioLabs and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Cleveland BioLabs shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Cleveland BioLabs shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are a Cleveland BioLabs shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cleveland-biolabs-inc-cbli-stock-merge ... or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

