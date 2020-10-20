Construction set to start on the 2021 NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System Expansion Project

NGTL expects that this approval will allow it to immediately progress construction activities in accordance with regulatory requirements, with compressor station field work expected to begin in December 2020 and pipeline construction activities expected to start in January 2021.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) received approval from the Government of Canada for its 2021 NGTL System Expansion Project, and is awaiting the details of the updated conditions to be released. For more information on the approval, please visit the Natural Resources Canada website .

“We’re pleased to be moving forward with this project,” said Tracy Robinson, Executive Vice-President, President Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines and President Coastal GasLink. “This capacity is vital to our customers, our industry and to the people who rely on the energy we deliver. We estimate this project will create up to 5,500 well-paying construction jobs for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous workers and will bring a much-needed economic boost to communities across Canada, especially in Alberta.”

Once facilities are placed in service, which will occur through 2021 and into 2022, the 2021 NGTL System Expansion Project will provide critical incremental capacity to our customers for the safe and reliable delivery of the energy people need, every day. Customers critically anticipating these services include:

local distribution companies who require increased access to natural gas to serve consumers and heat homes;

power producers who are attempting to fuel switch from coal to natural gas to reduce emissions and continue providing reliable power to consumers;

petrochemical companies who require natural gas in their manufacturing processes; and

natural gas producers who provide North American markets access to clean-burning natural gas, including markets in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and the U.S.

This project is a critical component of the $9.9 billion NGTL infrastructure program underway, which will add 3.5 Bcf/d of incremental delivery capacity between 2020 and 2024.

About the NGTL System

In Canada, we have a very large natural gas source known as the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) in addition to smaller natural gas sources. The NGTL System is a 25,000-km (15,000-mile) pipeline system located primarily throughout Alberta and northeast British Columbia – where the WCSB is located – and connects with other pipeline systems to deliver gas across North America. According to the Canadian Gas Association, natural gas meets 35 per cent of Canada’s energy needs through heat and power. Learn more about the NGTL System by visiting Explore Energy.

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life - delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

