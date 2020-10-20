 

WOWI Inc. To Acquire Licensing Rights To Cannabis Brand

PUEBLO, Colo., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOWI, Inc. (OTC PINK: WOWU) a national cannabis brand supported by cannabis producing farms and dispensaries of quality cannabis products announces that it has executed an LOI to acquire the trademark and branding rights to WeedCrumbs LLC.

WeedCrumbs is another Pueblo Colorado cannabis brand also supported by cannabis producing farms and dispensaries of cannabis products. The deal will allow the WeedCrumbs brand to operate under the Brand WOW World of Weed. It also allows for WeedCrumbs to have access to the award winning Standard Operating Procedures and intellectual property of WOW.

“We are excited for this unique opportunity to extend the World of Weed family. I believe this is a perfect fit for WOW and brings a product we currently do not have in Colorado under the World of Weed banner. That is a premium indoor grown product. As we did with changing what Coloradans consider a greenhouse product and raising the bar at what is considered outdoor we feel strongly this opportunity will put a new class of ultra premium indoor flower to the Colorado market. We also believe this product will be much more price resistant to the outdoor harvest season and command the profits we desire.”, says Anthony C. Russo CEO/Chairman of WOWI INC.

Each MED licenced Company, Weed Crumbs LLC and WOWI LLC will continue to operate fully autonomous and under the legal framework of the MED Colorado. The LOI will in no way affect either company's license under Colorado MED regulation. A follow on set of agreements will be executed such as but not limited to Master Service Agreements, Licensing agreements and Trade Mark assignments.

“Weed Crumbs can’t believe this opportunity was presented to us and yes we jumped at it. We have been approached by tons of investors and suitors over the last 3 years and somehow it never felt right. This one felt right, with the power of the WOW brand and the backup of Anthony and the WOW team. I immediately saw his vision and just couldn’t believe we had the opportunity to expand in such a thoughtful and real way.” says Steven Fuqua.

The proposed merger would significantly increase the possible revenues and profits of both companies. It also would reduce the risk of individual companies missing harvests or failed crops as WOWI LLC harvests every two weeks and Weed Crumbs harvests every month. The expectation for the Weed Crumbs brand is to be utilized for the branding of edibles and pre rolls. This will be executed under a “powered by WOW”, co-branding.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk.

About WeedCrumbs

WeedCrumbs is a Pueblo Colorado based cannabis brand supported by cannabis producing farms and dispensaries of cannabis products.

For more Information go to: https://globalbio.me/cannabis_business/weedcrumbs-llc-in-pueblo-west-c ...

About World of Weed Inc.

World of Weed Inc. is a national cannabis brand supported by cannabis producing farms and dispensaries of quality cannabis products. WOWI's nationally recognized brand will host quality products developed in cooperation with agricultural institutions, provide controlled growing and harvesting conditions, and develop selective distribution via knowledgeable dispensaries/stores ...all under regulatory conformance.

For more Information go to: http://worldofweedinc.com/ 

CONTACT: WOWI, Inc.
Anthony Russo
CEO/Chairman
(303) 902-2050
Anthony@worldofweedinc.com

