Acronis Expands Regional Support for Partners, Deploying Local Cyber Data Centres and Enhancing Acronis Cyber Infrastructure
London (ots) - Acronis (http://www.acronis.com/) today announced plans to expand
its global network of cloud data centres. Announced at the Acronis Global Cyber
Summit 2020, the expansion ensures that the full range of Acronis Cyber
Protection Solutions (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cyber-protection/) will be
available to partners and organisations around the world, which is critical now
that an estimated two-thirds of employees work remotely and rely on cloud-based
services.
Acronis plans to add an additional 100 micro data centres to its global network,
which already includes collocated and managed services data centres in the U.S.,
the U.K., Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.
"The rise of edge computing around the world means more data is now created and
used away from company networks," said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, founder and CEO
of Acronis. "Micro data centres enable the efficient deployment of edge
computing, particularly in emerging markets. As part of Acronis' Global-Local
Strategy, this expansion allowing us to provide the local, cost-efficient,
bandwidth efficient, and low latency cloud services our global partners demand.
It demonstrates our commitment to offering the cloud-based services and cyber
protection that partners and users need in today's digital world."
With Gartner (https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2020-07-23-gart
ner-forecasts-worldwide-public-cloud-revenue-to-grow-6point3-percent-in-2020)
forecasting that the worldwide market for cloud management and security services
will continue growing more than 25% by 2022, and https://www.businesswire.com/ne
ws/home/20201008005613/en/Global-Edge-Data-Center-Market-to-Reach-5.90-bn-by-202
4-365-Data-Centers-Compass-Datacenters-and-vXchnge-Emerge-as-Key-Contributors-to
-Growth-Technavio projecting that the global edge data centre market will
progress at a CAGR of almost 14% by 2024, the new cloud data centres announced
today will put Acronis in a strong position in both areas.
The expansion further enables Acronis to extend the reach of its cyber
protection solutions delivered through the Acronis Cyber Cloud
(https://kb.acronis.com/servicesbydc) platform, which empowers service providers
to provide backup, disaster recovery, antimalware, secure workplace
collaboration, and blockchain-based data authentication service.
Service providers interested in learning more about the global network of
Acronis data centres or all cyber protection solutions available via the Acronis
Cyber Cloud (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/service-providers/) are
encouraged to contact the Acronis Partner Program
(https://www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/service-providers/) team.
About Acronis
Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated,
automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy,
authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With
flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT
professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data,
applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup,
disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With
award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication
technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to
on-premises - at a low and predictable cost.
Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis
now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions
are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including
100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis
products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150
countries and more than 40 languages.
Contact:
Andreas Rossbach
Cooperate Communication Manager Europe at Acronis
Mobile: +49 1514 0767189?
Email: mailto:andreas.rossbach@acronis.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144061/4739608
OTS: Acronis
