Acronis Expands Regional Support for Partners, Deploying Local Cyber Data Centres and Enhancing Acronis Cyber Infrastructure

London (ots) - Acronis (http://www.acronis.com/) today announced plans to expand

its global network of cloud data centres. Announced at the Acronis Global Cyber

Summit 2020, the expansion ensures that the full range of Acronis Cyber

Protection Solutions (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cyber-protection/) will be

available to partners and organisations around the world, which is critical now

that an estimated two-thirds of employees work remotely and rely on cloud-based

services.



Acronis plans to add an additional 100 micro data centres to its global network,

which already includes collocated and managed services data centres in the U.S.,

the U.K., Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.





"The rise of edge computing around the world means more data is now created andused away from company networks," said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, founder and CEOof Acronis. "Micro data centres enable the efficient deployment of edgecomputing, particularly in emerging markets. As part of Acronis' Global-LocalStrategy, this expansion allowing us to provide the local, cost-efficient,bandwidth efficient, and low latency cloud services our global partners demand.It demonstrates our commitment to offering the cloud-based services and cyberprotection that partners and users need in today's digital world."With Gartner (https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2020-07-23-gartner-forecasts-worldwide-public-cloud-revenue-to-grow-6point3-percent-in-2020)forecasting that the worldwide market for cloud management and security serviceswill continue growing more than 25% by 2022, and https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005613/en/Global-Edge-Data-Center-Market-to-Reach-5.90-bn-by-2024-365-Data-Centers-Compass-Datacenters-and-vXchnge-Emerge-as-Key-Contributors-to-Growth-Technavio projecting that the global edge data centre market willprogress at a CAGR of almost 14% by 2024, the new cloud data centres announcedtoday will put Acronis in a strong position in both areas.The expansion further enables Acronis to extend the reach of its cyberprotection solutions delivered through the Acronis Cyber Cloud(https://kb.acronis.com/servicesbydc) platform, which empowers service providersto provide backup, disaster recovery, antimalware, secure workplacecollaboration, and blockchain-based data authentication service.Service providers interested in learning more about the global network ofAcronis data centres or all cyber protection solutions available via the AcronisCyber Cloud (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/service-providers/) areencouraged to contact the Acronis Partner Program(https://www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/service-providers/) team.About AcronisAcronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated,automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy,authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. Withflexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and ITprofessionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data,applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup,disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. Withaward-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authenticationtechnologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid toon-premises - at a low and predictable cost.Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronisnow has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutionsare trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronisproducts are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150countries and more than 40 languages.Contact:Andreas RossbachCooperate Communication Manager Europe at AcronisMobile: +49 1514 0767189?Email: mailto:andreas.rossbach@acronis.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144061/4739608OTS: Acronis