Ligand Provides Highlights from Today’s Investor Day Event

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announced that at today’s virtual Investor Day event its senior management reviewed recent business progress and provided a financial growth outlook. Management also provided updated 2020 financial guidance and introduced a preliminary financial outlook for 2021 to 2023 including 2021 financial guidance, and discussed its three primary technology platforms.

A webcast of the event including slides is available here. Highlights of today’s presentations include the following: