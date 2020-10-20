 

Ligand Provides Highlights from Today’s Investor Day Event

20.10.2020   

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announced that at today’s virtual Investor Day event its senior management reviewed recent business progress and provided a financial growth outlook. Management also provided updated 2020 financial guidance and introduced a preliminary financial outlook for 2021 to 2023 including 2021 financial guidance, and discussed its three primary technology platforms.

A webcast of the event including slides is available here. Highlights of today’s presentations include the following:

Business model and growth drivers:

  • Management reviewed Ligand’s business model and the ongoing diversification of its portfolio. Leveraging the OmniAb, Captisol and Protein Expression Technology platforms, Ligand’s business model is based on providing drug discovery platforms, completing early stage drug development and partnering.
  • Today Ligand has more than 130 different partners.
  • Ligand highlighted more than 10 major potential pipeline events expected to take place by the end of 2021, including commercial product approvals and Phase 3 clinical trial data, as well as Phase 2 or Phase 2b clinical trial data.
  • Ligand reported that strong demand for Captisol continues and it forecasts higher needs for Captisol for the manufacturing of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 in 2021.
  • Ligand announced plans to consolidate its San Diego facilities into the Pfenex location, and to change corporate headquarters to Emeryville, California in 2021, the location of its OmniAb laboratories.
  • The company’s growth is expected to be driven by royalty revenue, with projections for a nearly three-fold increase over the next three years, reaching $95 million in royalty revenue in 2023. Approximately two-thirds of 2023 royalty revenue is expected to come from core Ligand royalty programs, and approximately one-third is expected to come from the programs acquired as part of the recent Pfenex transaction.
  • Ligand summarized its merger and acquisition history, noting it has made more than 20 acquisitions and investments over the past 12 years deploying approximately $1 billion of capital.

OmniAb technology:

  • Ligand reported that it is positioned to continue OmniAb’s best-in-class status with recent innovation and technology offering expansion.
  • Ligand reported that more than 8,500 clinical subjects have been or are planned to be treated by partners in clinical trials with OmniAb-derived antibodies. New clinical programs are pending at Johnson & Johnson and Merck, among others.
  • Ligand expects the first regulatory approvals for OmniAb-derived antibodies in 2021, with potential for as many as 10 approvals expected by 2025.

Captisol:

