 

Texan by Nature Recognizes American Campus Communities as Conservation and Sustainability Leader

Texan by Nature (TxN), a Texas-led conservation non-profit founded by former First Lady Laura Bush, today announced American Campus Communities (ACC) was named for the second year in a row to the Texan by Nature 20 (TxN 20), an official ranking of companies with Texas operations that have made a demonstrative commitment to conservation.

The TxN 20 recognizes the best and most innovative work in conservation coming from Texas-based businesses and operations. As part of the TxN 20, Texan by Nature honors companies across 12 industries in the Lone Star State whose ingenuity is forging new, beneficial paths in conservation. With 168 million acres of land paired with global leaders across multiple industries, Texas is fortunate to have industry leaders who see the value in partnering with conservation initiatives and developing innovative, sustainable methods and processes within their business.

“At Texan by Nature, we accelerate conservation efforts that are beneficial to our natural resources, health, and economic prosperity,” said Joni Carswell, president and CEO of Texan by Nature. “It is an honor to showcase and celebrate conservation led by Texas-based businesses that pairs our wealth of natural and business resources.”

In 2019, ACC developed an internal multi-departmental Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) task force to manage and implement structure around the company’s environmental, sustainability, and social initiatives. The company conducted a materiality assessment to identify their most relevant ESG issues and further formalized ESG programs, including resource management systems and sustainable developments.

This year, the company has been working towards sourcing renewable energy and achieving the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) highest level of green building certification: LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum for LightView, its community at Northeastern University. The 20-story residential tower offers an innovative live-learn environment for students and marks a key milestone in the “Housing A Changing City: Boston 2030” initiative, which aims to improve the quality and quantity of housing for students attending Boston institutions of higher education. To date, ACC has developed 39 LEED projects (either certified or tracking certification) across the nation.

