BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Orange Village, Ohio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced the opening of its restaurant in Orange Village, Ohio. The new BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse opened on Monday, October 19, 2020, on a free standing pad on the southeast corner of I-271 and Harvard Road at Chagrin Highlands. The restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats approximately 230 guests and features BJ’s extensive menu, including BJ’s signature deep-dish pizza, award-winning handcrafted beer and famous Pizookie dessert. BJ’s unique, contemporary décor provides the perfect environment for all dining occasions. Hours of operation are from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.



“We are excited to open our newest BJ’s restaurant in Orange Village, Ohio,” commented Greg Trojan, BJ’s Chief Executive Officer. “Earlier in the year we made the decision to delay or cancel the majority of our 2020 new restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the opening of this restaurant even more memorable and exciting for us. The new Orange Village restaurant is our second and final restaurant opening in fiscal 2020 and our 14th restaurant in the state of Ohio. Our new restaurant pipeline is in excellent shape and we look forward to increasing our restaurant openings next year.”