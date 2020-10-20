BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Orange Village, Ohio
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced the opening of its restaurant in Orange Village, Ohio. The new BJ’s Restaurant &
Brewhouse opened on Monday, October 19, 2020, on a free standing pad on the southeast corner of I-271 and Harvard Road at Chagrin Highlands. The restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats
approximately 230 guests and features BJ’s extensive menu, including BJ’s signature deep-dish pizza, award-winning handcrafted beer and famous Pizookie dessert. BJ’s unique, contemporary décor
provides the perfect environment for all dining occasions. Hours of operation are from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We are excited to open our newest BJ’s restaurant in Orange Village, Ohio,” commented Greg Trojan, BJ’s Chief Executive Officer. “Earlier in the year we made the decision to delay or cancel the majority of our 2020 new restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the opening of this restaurant even more memorable and exciting for us. The new Orange Village restaurant is our second and final restaurant opening in fiscal 2020 and our 14th restaurant in the state of Ohio. Our new restaurant pipeline is in excellent shape and we look forward to increasing our restaurant openings next year.”
As with all of our new restaurant openings, BJ’s invited members of the Orange Village community to attend a soft opening event prior to our grand opening. As our team members put the final touches on the restaurant, invited guests were treated to complimentary food and had the opportunity to make a voluntary donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a very important charity to BJ’s. Additionally, BJ’s donated the proceeds of all alcohol purchases during the soft opening event to the BJ’s Restaurants Foundation.
About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our restaurants remains temporarily closed, and dine-in service is currently limited or not available and menu offerings and hours are limited in our remaining 209 restaurants. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.
