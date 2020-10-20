 

EANS-News Results for the 3rd Quarter and First Nine Months 2020

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
20.10.2020, 21:10  |  43   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quarterly Report

Vienna -

* Group total revenues decreased by 0.9% due to roaming losses and negative FX
effects partly outweighed by higher equipment revenues. Excluding FX effects,
mainly stemming from Belarus, total revenues grew by 1.7%.

o Mobile service revenues declined by 3.8% on a Group level, solely driven by
the above-mentioned roaming losses and negative FX effects.
o Fixed-line service revenues were stable (0.0%) as the growth in Bulgaria and
Slovenia was able to compensate for the decline in Austria and other CEE
markets.
o Equipment revenues rose by 7.2%, mainly driven by Austria and Bulgaria.

* Mobile contract subscriber numbers rose by 4.1%, with growth in almost all
markets.
* Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.2%, as the growth in high-bandwidth broadband
and TV RGUs could not compensate for the decline in low-bandwidth broadband
and fixed-line voice RGUs in Austria.
* Group EBITDA before restructuring increased by 0.5% as roaming and FX losses
were outweighed by operational efficiency, especially related to the
workforce, maintenance and advertising. Excluding FX and one-off effects as
well as restructuring charges EBITDA rose by 4.3%.

o In Austria, EBITDA before restructuring increased by 4.7%, as OPEX savings,
especially in product-related costs, advertising costs, and a better
equipment margin, were sufficient to more than offset roaming losses.
o In the CEE markets, EBITDA excluding FX and one-off effects grew by 3.3%
(reported: -5.3%) due to growth in Belarus, Bulgaria, and Slovenia.

* CAPEX fell by 32.6% due to acquired frequencies in the comparison period and
reduced spending in the reporting period following the CAPEX cuts.

o In Q3 2020, free cash flow after social plans new declined by 2.2% to EUR
172.5 mn, as lower capital expenditures were offset by lower accounts
payables in the reporting period.

* We are currently working on the development of alternatives that would allow
us to reap more benefits from our tower assets through a targeted management
focus on internal efficiencies and higher tenancy ratios.
* Outlook 2020 unchanged: ~-2% decline in total revenues, mainly driven by
negative impacts from roaming and FX; CAPEX cuts of ~25% compared to the
initial outlook (EUR 770 mn capital expenditures before spectrum and
acquisitions) to ensure flexibility and to strengthen the free cash flow
profile.





Further inquiry note:
Martin Stenitzer
Head of Investor Relations
Telekom Austria AG
Phone: +43 (0) 50 664 23066
E-mail: martin.stenitzer@a1.group


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
A-1020 Wien
phone: 004350664 47500
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@a1.group
WWW: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/30035/4739631
OTS: Telekom Austria AG
ISIN: AT0000720008
Telekom Austria Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Das ändert sich 2021 an der privaten Krankenversicherung (FOTO)
Instagram, YouTube und Zoom erstmals unter den Top100 von Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2020 ...
Kommunale Arbeitgeber setzen auf rasche Einigung und verurteilen Streiks
Starkes profitables Wachstum bei Sartorius
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2020 Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein / Zwischen Binnenland und Waterkant: Schleswig-Holsteins Immobilienpreise steigen weiter
Technologie-Revolution im Skigebiet: Das Handy wird zum Skiticket
Strategische Partnerschaft zwischen TOGG und Farasis / Farasis und TOGG unterzeichnen eine ...
We Love Travel!: Reiselust trotz Corona ungebrochen!
Steve Higgins von Freeport-McMoRan wird Vorstandsvorsitzender des internationalen Kupferverbandes
Studie: Microsofts Azure Cloud liegt im Finanzsektor vorne
Titel
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
Enapter baut Massenproduktion für Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseure in Nordrhein-Westfalen
WAZ: Altmaiers Pläne für das Kabel-TV stoßen auf immer mehr Widerstand
IG-Metall-Bezirksleiter Giesler warnt vor "Managern mit offenen Rechnungen bei ...
Deutscher Fairness-Preis 2020 / Verbrauchervotum: Auszeichnung der fairsten Unternehmen Deutschlands - Preisträger in 57 Kategorien
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:08 Uhr
Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX mit plus 0,04 Prozent gut behauptet
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
24.09.20
EANS-Hauptversammlung: Telekom Austria AG / Ergebnisse zur Hauptversammlung