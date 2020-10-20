EANS-News Results for the 3rd Quarter and First Nine Months 2020
Quarterly Report
Vienna -
* Group total revenues decreased by 0.9% due to roaming losses and negative FX
effects partly outweighed by higher equipment revenues. Excluding FX effects,
mainly stemming from Belarus, total revenues grew by 1.7%.
o Mobile service revenues declined by 3.8% on a Group level, solely driven by
the above-mentioned roaming losses and negative FX effects.
o Fixed-line service revenues were stable (0.0%) as the growth in Bulgaria and
Slovenia was able to compensate for the decline in Austria and other CEE
markets.
o Equipment revenues rose by 7.2%, mainly driven by Austria and Bulgaria.
* Mobile contract subscriber numbers rose by 4.1%, with growth in almost all
markets.
* Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.2%, as the growth in high-bandwidth broadband
and TV RGUs could not compensate for the decline in low-bandwidth broadband
and fixed-line voice RGUs in Austria.
* Group EBITDA before restructuring increased by 0.5% as roaming and FX losses
were outweighed by operational efficiency, especially related to the
workforce, maintenance and advertising. Excluding FX and one-off effects as
well as restructuring charges EBITDA rose by 4.3%.
o In Austria, EBITDA before restructuring increased by 4.7%, as OPEX savings,
especially in product-related costs, advertising costs, and a better
equipment margin, were sufficient to more than offset roaming losses.
o In the CEE markets, EBITDA excluding FX and one-off effects grew by 3.3%
(reported: -5.3%) due to growth in Belarus, Bulgaria, and Slovenia.
* CAPEX fell by 32.6% due to acquired frequencies in the comparison period and
reduced spending in the reporting period following the CAPEX cuts.
o In Q3 2020, free cash flow after social plans new declined by 2.2% to EUR
172.5 mn, as lower capital expenditures were offset by lower accounts
payables in the reporting period.
* We are currently working on the development of alternatives that would allow
us to reap more benefits from our tower assets through a targeted management
focus on internal efficiencies and higher tenancy ratios.
* Outlook 2020 unchanged: ~-2% decline in total revenues, mainly driven by
negative impacts from roaming and FX; CAPEX cuts of ~25% compared to the
initial outlook (EUR 770 mn capital expenditures before spectrum and
acquisitions) to ensure flexibility and to strengthen the free cash flow
profile.
Further inquiry note:
Martin Stenitzer
Head of Investor Relations
Telekom Austria AG
Phone: +43 (0) 50 664 23066
E-mail: martin.stenitzer@a1.group
issuer: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
A-1020 Wien
phone: 004350664 47500
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@a1.group
WWW: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/30035/4739631
OTS: Telekom Austria AG
ISIN: AT0000720008
