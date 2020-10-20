× Artikel versenden

EANS-News Results for the 3rd Quarter and First Nine Months 2020

- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Quarterly Report Vienna - * Group total revenues decreased by 0.9% due to roaming losses and …





Die Daten werden nur zum Versenden der Nachricht benutzt und nicht gespeichert.