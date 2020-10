--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Quarterly ReportVienna -* Group total revenues decreased by 0.9% due to roaming losses and negative FXeffects partly outweighed by higher equipment revenues. Excluding FX effects,mainly stemming from Belarus, total revenues grew by 1.7%.o Mobile service revenues declined by 3.8% on a Group level, solely driven bythe above-mentioned roaming losses and negative FX effects.o Fixed-line service revenues were stable (0.0%) as the growth in Bulgaria andSlovenia was able to compensate for the decline in Austria and other CEEmarkets.o Equipment revenues rose by 7.2%, mainly driven by Austria and Bulgaria.* Mobile contract subscriber numbers rose by 4.1%, with growth in almost allmarkets.* Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.2%, as the growth in high-bandwidth broadbandand TV RGUs could not compensate for the decline in low-bandwidth broadbandand fixed-line voice RGUs in Austria.* Group EBITDA before restructuring increased by 0.5% as roaming and FX losseswere outweighed by operational efficiency, especially related to theworkforce, maintenance and advertising. Excluding FX and one-off effects aswell as restructuring charges EBITDA rose by 4.3%.o In Austria, EBITDA before restructuring increased by 4.7%, as OPEX savings,especially in product-related costs, advertising costs, and a betterequipment margin, were sufficient to more than offset roaming losses.o In the CEE markets, EBITDA excluding FX and one-off effects grew by 3.3%(reported: -5.3%) due to growth in Belarus, Bulgaria, and Slovenia.* CAPEX fell by 32.6% due to acquired frequencies in the comparison period andreduced spending in the reporting period following the CAPEX cuts.o In Q3 2020, free cash flow after social plans new declined by 2.2% to EUR172.5 mn, as lower capital expenditures were offset by lower accountspayables in the reporting period.* We are currently working on the development of alternatives that would allowus to reap more benefits from our tower assets through a targeted managementfocus on internal efficiencies and higher tenancy ratios.* Outlook 2020 unchanged: ~-2% decline in total revenues, mainly driven bynegative impacts from roaming and FX; CAPEX cuts of ~25% compared to theinitial outlook (EUR 770 mn capital expenditures before spectrum andacquisitions) to ensure flexibility and to strengthen the free cash flowprofile.Further inquiry note:Martin StenitzerHead of Investor Relations Telekom Austria AGPhone: +43 (0) 50 664 23066E-mail: martin.stenitzer@a1.groupend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Telekom Austria AGLassallestrasse 9A-1020 Wienphone: 004350664 47500FAX:mail: investor.relations@a1.groupWWW: www.a1.groupISIN: AT0000720008indexes: ATX , WBIstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/30035/4739631OTS: Telekom Austria AGISIN: AT0000720008