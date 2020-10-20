College Students Reflect on Their Sustainability Journey in Final Episode of HanesBrands’ “Crop to Campus” Minidocumentary

In the final episode of filmmaker Rod Murphy’s “Crop to Campus” minidocumentary on apparel sustainability, college students exploring the supply chain of Hanes ComfortWash T-shirts visit HanesBrands’ corporate headquarters in North Carolina.

North Carolina State University students Mamie Trigg and Sydney Parker speak with Chris Fox (center), vice president of corporate social responsibility at HanesBrands. The students met with senior leadership at HanesBrands headquarters in Winston-Salem, N.C., to share insights from their step-by-step exploration of making a sustainable T-shirt. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the segment released today on www.CropToCampus.com, the students – Mamie Trigg of Austin, Texas; Katy Powers of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Sydney Parker of Raleigh, North Carolina – meet with senior leadership to share their insights about the experience and how HanesBrands’ commitment to sustainability measures up with millennials.

“Responsible manufacturing has always been a top priority for HanesBrands, and providing full transparency into our operations is an important aspect of strengthening our commitments,” said Chris Fox, vice president of corporate social responsibility at HanesBrands. “By having these conversations, we can continue to strengthen our environmental and social stewardship and make a more significant impact in the communities in which we live and work.”

When the documentary began filming last year, the students all were seniors at the Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University, one of the preeminent textile programs in the country. All three were millennials with concerns about the future and were in sororities that ordered printed T-shirts for events many times a year.

The project kicked off in Garysburg, North Carolina, as the students visited Grant Farms, owned by fifth-generation cotton farmer David Grant. During their visit, the students talked about water conservation, limited pesticide usage and learned that sustainability starts early in the production process – before a seed for the raw material that goes into a Hanes ComfortWash T-shirt has even been planted. From visiting a yarn-spinning facility in Tennessee, to HanesBrands’ state-of-the-art cut, sew and dye facilities in El Salvador, the students asked questions along their journey about the company’s responsible sourcing, global footprint and ethical practices.

HanesBrands partnered with The RiverRun International Film Festival to debut the minidocumentary on Oct. 8 during the public launch of RiverRun’s virtual theater. The screening will be available to view at no cost for two weeks as part of the partnership here: www.riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater/.

Murphy, a filmmaker from Asheville, North Carolina, was commissioned by HanesBrands to make the documentary to assess how well the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts resonate with the expectations of millennials and Generation-Z youth.

Visit www.CropToCampus.com to learn more about the documentary series and www.HBISustains.com for more information about the company’s sustainability practices.

HanesBrands

