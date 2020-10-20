 

College Students Reflect on Their Sustainability Journey in Final Episode of HanesBrands’ “Crop to Campus” Minidocumentary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 21:22  |  38   |   |   

In the final episode of filmmaker Rod Murphy’s “Crop to Campus” minidocumentary on apparel sustainability, college students exploring the supply chain of Hanes ComfortWash T-shirts visit HanesBrands’ corporate headquarters in North Carolina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020006171/en/

North Carolina State University students Mamie Trigg and Sydney Parker speak with Chris Fox (center), vice president of corporate social responsibility at HanesBrands. The students met with senior leadership at HanesBrands headquarters in Winston-Salem, N.C., to share insights from their step-by-step exploration of making a sustainable T-shirt. (Photo: Business Wire)

North Carolina State University students Mamie Trigg and Sydney Parker speak with Chris Fox (center), vice president of corporate social responsibility at HanesBrands. The students met with senior leadership at HanesBrands headquarters in Winston-Salem, N.C., to share insights from their step-by-step exploration of making a sustainable T-shirt. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the segment released today on www.CropToCampus.com, the students – Mamie Trigg of Austin, Texas; Katy Powers of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Sydney Parker of Raleigh, North Carolina – meet with senior leadership to share their insights about the experience and how HanesBrands’ commitment to sustainability measures up with millennials.

“Responsible manufacturing has always been a top priority for HanesBrands, and providing full transparency into our operations is an important aspect of strengthening our commitments,” said Chris Fox, vice president of corporate social responsibility at HanesBrands. “By having these conversations, we can continue to strengthen our environmental and social stewardship and make a more significant impact in the communities in which we live and work.”

When the documentary began filming last year, the students all were seniors at the Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University, one of the preeminent textile programs in the country. All three were millennials with concerns about the future and were in sororities that ordered printed T-shirts for events many times a year.

The project kicked off in Garysburg, North Carolina, as the students visited Grant Farms, owned by fifth-generation cotton farmer David Grant. During their visit, the students talked about water conservation, limited pesticide usage and learned that sustainability starts early in the production process – before a seed for the raw material that goes into a Hanes ComfortWash T-shirt has even been planted. From visiting a yarn-spinning facility in Tennessee, to HanesBrands’ state-of-the-art cut, sew and dye facilities in El Salvador, the students asked questions along their journey about the company’s responsible sourcing, global footprint and ethical practices.

HanesBrands partnered with The RiverRun International Film Festival to debut the minidocumentary on Oct. 8 during the public launch of RiverRun’s virtual theater. The screening will be available to view at no cost for two weeks as part of the partnership here: www.riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater/.

Murphy, a filmmaker from Asheville, North Carolina, was commissioned by HanesBrands to make the documentary to assess how well the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts resonate with the expectations of millennials and Generation-Z youth.

Visit www.CropToCampus.com to learn more about the documentary series and www.HBISustains.com for more information about the company’s sustainability practices.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 63,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands_careers), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).

Hanesbrands Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.48 Versus ...
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Vertex to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Piedmont Announces Proposed U.S. Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
HanesBrands Sets Date for Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call
13.10.20
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to Campus” Minidocumentary
10.10.20
3 billige Aktien, die dich reich machen könnten – selbst im Jahr 2020
08.10.20
HanesBrands Announces 2030 Global Sustainability Goals Focused on People, Planet and Product
06.10.20
College Students Explore the Communities Behind Responsible Apparel Manufacturing in Episode 5 of “Crop to Campus” Minidocumentary
29.09.20
College Students Visit HanesBrands’ El Salvador Apparel Plants in Episode 4 of “Crop to Campus” Documentary