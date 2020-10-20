 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.10.2020 / 21:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS-SCS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Schuhbauer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.65 EUR 12488562.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.65 EUR 12488562.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.10.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.nfon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63252  20.10.2020 

