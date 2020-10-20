Insulet Appoints Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., to Board of Directors

Dr. Frederick is the president of Howard University and serves as the Charles R. Drew Endowed Chair of Surgery at Howard University’s College of Medicine. Dr. Frederick is a practicing surgeon, distinguished researcher and scholar, and the author of numerous peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, abstracts, and editorials. Dr. Frederick is a highly regarded expert on disparities in healthcare and medical education and is focused on narrowing racial, ethnic, and gender disparities in cancer care outcomes among African Americans and other underrepresented groups. He has served as the principal investigator for major collaborations with the National Cancer Institute and Johns Hopkins University, as well as several national minority-serving oncology programs.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced that Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. He will also serve on the Board’s Audit Committee.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Frederick to Insulet’s Board,” said Timothy Scannell, Chairman of Insulet’s Board of Directors. “Dr. Frederick’s highly accomplished track record and vast experience treating patients with complex diseases, conducting research, teaching, and leading large organizations will be tremendously beneficial to our Board as we continue to execute our global strategic growth initiatives.”

Dr. Frederick has received several awards for his scholarship and public service, is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and belongs to numerous surgical organizations, including the American Surgical Association. In addition to Insulet’s Board, Dr. Frederick serves on the Board of Directors of Humana Inc., Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, along with other privately held companies and non-profit organizations.

