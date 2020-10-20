Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to discuss the company’s third-quarter results and guidance. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

8 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

WHAT: Review of Xerox’s third-quarter results

WHO: John Visentin, vice chairman and chief executive officer, Xerox

Xavier Heiss, interim chief financial officer, Xerox

AUDIO

Replay available.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020006055/en/