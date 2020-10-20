Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss Third-Quarter 2020 Results
Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to discuss the company’s third-quarter results and guidance. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.
WHEN:
8 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
WHAT:
Review of Xerox’s third-quarter results
WHO:
John Visentin, vice chairman and chief executive officer, Xerox
Xavier Heiss, interim chief financial officer, Xerox
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.
