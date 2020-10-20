 

Calyxt Announces Closing of Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 22:01  |  21   |   |   

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) (the “Company”), a plant-based technology company, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 3,750,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $4.00 per share. Cellectis S.A., the Company’s majority shareholder, purchased 1,250,000 shares in the offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were $15 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including to advance its current product development pipeline, to continue to advance its TALEN technology and its intellectual property portfolio, and to support the execution of its streamlined business model.

The shares of common stock were offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233231) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on September 27, 2019. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock offered were filed with the SEC on October 16, 2020. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering. These and other forward-looking statements are predictions and projections about future events and trends based on our current expectations, objectives and intentions and premised on current assumptions. Actual results could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to those discussed under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings on Form 10-Q or 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

Calyxt Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.48 Versus ...
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Alibaba.com U.S. B2B SMB Survey Finds Rapid Digitization Among B2B Businesses, Especially ...
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger
Amazon Donates Millions of Items to More Than One Thousand Charities Worldwide this Holiday Season
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Turquoise ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Calyxt Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
14.10.20
Calyxt Appoints Sarah Reiter as Vice President of Business Development
13.10.20
Calyxt to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4: 30 p.m. Eastern Time