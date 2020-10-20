Interactive Brokers Group Announces 3Q2020 Results

Net revenues were $548 million and income before income taxes was $334 million this quarter, compared to net revenues of $466 million and income before income taxes of $281 million for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net revenues were $518 million and adjusted income before income taxes was $304 million this quarter, compared to adjusted net revenues of $525 million and adjusted income before income taxes of $340 million for the same period in 2019.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, reported diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $0.45 for the same period in 2019, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.53 for this quarter compared to $0.57 for the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Commission revenue showed strong growth, increasing $92 million, or 49%, from the year-ago quarter on higher customer trading volumes within an active trading environment worldwide.

Net interest income decreased $96 million, or 33%, from the year-ago quarter as the average Federal Funds effective rate decreased to 0.09% from 2.19% in the year-ago quarter.

Other income increased $76 million from the year-ago quarter. This increase was mainly comprised of (1) $74 million related to our currency diversification strategy, which gained $27 million this quarter compared to a loss of $47 million in the same period in 2019; and (2) $19 million related to our strategic investment in Up Fintech Holding Limited (“Tiger Brokers”), which swung to a $6 million mark-to-market gain this quarter from a $13 million mark-to-market loss in the same period in 2019; partially offset by (3) a $13 million impairment loss on our investment in OneChicago Exchange recognized in this quarter.

61% pretax profit margin for this quarter, up from 60% in the year-ago quarter. 59% adjusted pretax profit margin for this quarter, down from 65% in the year-ago quarter.

Total equity of $8.5 billion.

The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on December 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2020.

Business Highlights

Customer equity grew 49% from the year-ago quarter to $232.7 billion.

Customer credits increased 27% from the year-ago quarter to $70.8 billion.

Customer margin loans increased 17% from the year-ago quarter to $30.0 billion.

Customer accounts increased 47% from the year-ago quarter to 981 thousand.

Total DARTs 2 increased 113% from the year-ago quarter to 1.83 million.

increased 113% from the year-ago quarter to 1.83 million. Cleared DARTs increased 110% from the year-ago quarter to 1.63 million.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In March 2020, the World Health Organization recognized the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus as a pandemic. The pandemic affects all countries in which we operate. The response of governments and societies to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes temporary closures of certain businesses; social distancing; travel restrictions, “shelter in place” and other governmental regulations; and reduced consumer spending due to job losses, has significantly impacted market volatility and general economic conditions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has precipitated unprecedented market conditions with equally unprecedented social and community challenges. Amid these challenges:

The Company is committed to ensuring the highest levels of service to its customers so they can effectively manage their assets, portfolios and risks. The Company’s technical infrastructure has withstood the challenges presented by the extraordinary volatility and increased market volume.

The Company can run its business from alternate office locations and/or remotely if a Company office must temporarily close due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As announced on April 9, 2020, during the second quarter of 2020 the Company donated $5 million to assist efforts to provide food and support for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States as well as to advance medical solutions.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2020 can be summarized as follows: (1) higher commission revenue due to increased trading activity and a higher rate of customer accounts opened during this period; and (2) lower net interest income resulting from lower benchmark interest rates.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s future financial results could be significant but currently cannot be quantified, as it depends on numerous evolving factors that currently cannot be accurately predicted, including, but not limited to the duration and spread of the pandemic; its impact on our customers, employees and vendors; governmental actions in response to the pandemic; and the overall impact of the pandemic in the economy and society; among other factors. Any of these events could have a materially adverse effect on the Company’s financial results.

Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification

In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy increased our comprehensive earnings by $72 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL increased by approximately 0.91%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income ($27 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income ($45 million).

1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 10.

2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING DATA

TRADE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) Cleared Non-Cleared Avg. Trades Customer % Customer % Principal % Total % per U.S. Period Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trading Day 2017 265,501 14,835 31,282 311,618 1,246 2018 328,099 24% 21,880 47% 18,663 (40%) 368,642 18% 1,478 2019 302,289 (8%) 26,346 20% 17,136 (8%) 345,771 (6%) 1,380 3Q2019 78,793 6,566 4,738 90,097 1,419 3Q2020 160,015 103% 14,701 124% 7,453 57% 182,169 102% 2,846 2Q2020 153,212 13,752 7,252 174,216 2,765 3Q2020 160,015 4% 14,701 7% 7,453 3% 182,169 5% 2,846

CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) TOTAL Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2017 395,885 124,123 220,247,921 2018 408,406 3% 151,762 22% 210,257,186 (5%) 2019 390,739 (4%) 128,770 (15%) 176,752,967 (16%) 3Q2019 103,972 36,124 43,107,364 3Q2020 163,972 58% 39,186 8% 87,514,614 103% 2Q2020 151,665 43,393 67,637,445 3Q2020 163,972 8% 39,186 (10%) 87,514,614 29% ALL CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2017 293,860 118,427 213,108,299 2018 358,852 22% 148,485 25% 198,909,375 (7%) 2019 349,287 (3%) 126,363 (15%) 167,826,490 (16%) 3Q2019 93,124 35,427 41,025,047 3Q2020 153,612 65% 38,685 9% 85,893,357 109% 2Q2020 140,787 42,582 65,818,295 3Q2020 153,612 9% 38,685 (9%) 85,893,357 31% CLEARED CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2017 253,304 116,858 209,435,662 2018 313,795 24% 146,806 26% 194,012,882 (7%) 2019 302,068 (4%) 125,225 (15%) 163,030,500 (16%) 3Q2019 80,840 35,108 39,891,867 3Q2020 137,660 70% 38,405 9% 83,246,086 109% 2Q2020 124,010 42,259 62,937,898 3Q2020 137,660 11% 38,405 (9%) 83,246,086 32% 1 Includes options on futures

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED

CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES, continued: (in 000's, except %) PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2017 102,025 5,696 7,139,622 2018 49,554 (51%) 3,277 (42%) 11,347,811 59% 2019 41,452 (16%) 2,407 (27%) 8,926,477 (21%) 3Q2019 10,848 697 2,082,317 3Q2020 10,360 (4%) 501 (28%) 1,621,257 (22%) 2Q2020 10,878 811 1,819,150 3Q2020 10,360 (5%) 501 (38%) 1,621,257 (11%) 1 Includes options on futures

CUSTOMERS STATISTICS Year over Year 3Q2020 3Q2019 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 981 666 47% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 232.7 $ 156.6 49% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 1,629 777 110% Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 1,832 859 113% Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 2.69 $ 3.69 (27%) Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 442 297 49% Net Revenue per Avg. Account (Annualized) $ 2,154 $ 2,995 (28%) Consecutive Quarters 3Q2020 2Q2020 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 981 876 12% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 232.7 $ 203.2 15% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 1,629 1,558 5% Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 1,832 1,746 5% Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 2.69 $ 2.81 (4%) Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 442 480 (8%) Net Revenue per Avg. Account (Annualized) $ 2,154 $ 2,442 (12%) 1 Excludes non-Customers. 2 Commissionable Order - a customer order that generates commissions.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) Average interest-earning assets Segregated cash and securities $ 43,589 $ 29,443 $ 41,283 $ 27,384 Customer margin loans 28,490 26,134 27,052 26,014 Securities borrowed 4,477 4,036 4,448 3,900 Other interest-earning assets 5,075 5,362 5,288 5,202 FDIC sweeps1 2,982 2,151 2,864 1,999 $ 84,613 $ 67,126 $ 80,935 $ 64,499 Average interest-bearing liabilities Customer credit balances $ 68,867 $ 53,762 $ 65,716 $ 51,786 Securities loaned 5,756 4,160 5,304 3,993 Other interest-bearing liabilities 251 173 313 78 $ 74,874 $ 58,095 $ 71,333 $ 55,857 Net interest income Segregated cash and securities, net $ 14 $ 153 $ 159 $ 434 Customer margin loans2 83 175 287 537 Securities borrowed and loaned, net 86 77 228 177 Customer credit balances, net2 8 (137) (55) (421) Other net interest income1/3 10 31 47 94 Net interest income3 $ 201 $ 299 $ 666 $ 821 Net interest margin ("NIM") 0.94% 1.77% 1.10% 1.70% Annualized yields Segregated cash and securities 0.13% 2.06% 0.51% 2.12% Customer margin loans 1.16% 2.66% 1.41% 2.76% Customer credit balances -0.05% 1.01% 0.11% 1.09%

1 Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above. 2 Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer’s account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments). 3 Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $6 million, $4 million, $14 million, and $10 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $0 million, $4 million, $5 million, and $15 million were reported in other income, respectively.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions, except share and per share data) Revenues: Commissions $ 279 $ 187 $ 824 $ 538 Other fees and services1/2 45 35 123 105 Other income (loss)1/3 29 (47) 25 (2) Total non-interest income 353 175 972 641 Interest income 240 468 853 1,308 Interest expense (45) (177) (206) (512) Total net interest income 195 291 647 796 Total net revenues 548 466 1,619 1,437 Non-interest expenses: Execution, clearing and distribution fees 74 68 227 192 Employee compensation and benefits 77 67 239 213 Occupancy, depreciation and amortization 17 15 51 43 Communications 6 7 19 19 General and administrative 37 30 206 80 Customer bad debt 3 (2) 13 45 Total non-interest expenses 214 185 755 592 Income before income taxes 334 281 864 845 Income tax expense 32 20 65 50 Net income 302 261 799 795 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 256 225 675 678 Net income available for common stockholders $ 46 $ 36 $ 124 $ 117 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.46 $ 1.60 $ 1.54 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.45 $ 1.58 $ 1.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 78,509,625 76,742,789 77,543,008 75,910,080 Diluted 79,120,548 77,348,976 78,243,699 76,646,487

1 In the first quarter of 2020, we changed the presentation of our consolidated statements of income to better align with our business strategy. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform with the new presentation. 2 Includes market data fees, account activity fees, risk exposure fees, order flow income from options exchange mandated programs, and revenues from other fees and services. 3 Includes gains (losses) from principal transactions; the impact of our currency diversification strategy; gains (losses) from our equity method investments, other revenue not directly attributable to our core business offerings.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions, except share and per share data) Comprehensive income: Net income available for common stockholders $ 46 $ 36 $ 124 $ 117 Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes 8 (6) 5 (3) Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income - - - - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 8 (6) 5 (3) Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ 54 $ 30 $ 129 $ 114 Comprehensive earnings per share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.39 $ 1.67 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.39 $ 1.65 $ 1.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 78,509,625 76,742,789 77,543,008 75,910,080 Diluted 79,120,548 77,348,976 78,243,699 76,646,487 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 256 $ 225 $ 675 $ 678 Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment 37 (22) 24 (11) Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 293 $ 203 $ 699 $ 667

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(UNAUDITED)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in millions) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,292 $ 2,882 Cash - segregated for regulatory purposes 12,789 9,400 Securities - segregated for regulatory purposes 29,316 17,824 Securities borrowed 3,995 3,916 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,401 3,111 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 452 1,916 Receivables from customers, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 30,343 31,304 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 2,575 685 Other assets 535 638 Total assets $ 84,698 $ 71,676 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 628 $ 16 Securities loaned 5,738 4,410 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 1,909 Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value 187 457 Other payables: Customers 68,830 56,248 Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 313 220 Other payables 456 476 69,599 56,944 Total liabilities 76,152 63,736 Equity Stockholders' equity 1,609 1,452 Noncontrolling interests 6,937 6,488 Total equity 8,546 7,940 Total liabilities and equity $ 84,698 $ 71,676 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests Interests % Interests % IBG, Inc. 79,057,622 19.0% 76,759,595 18.5% Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC) 337,670,642 81.0% 338,670,642 81.5% Total IBG LLC membership interests 416,728,264 100.0% 415,430,237 100.0%

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) Adjusted net revenues1 Net revenues - GAAP $ 548 $ 466 $ 1,619 $ 1,437 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net (27) 47 6 72 Mark-to-market on investments2 (3) 12 (3) (28) Total non-GAAP adjustments (30) 59 3 44 Adjusted net revenues $ 518 $ 525 $ 1,622 $ 1,481 Adjusted income before income taxes1 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 334 $ 281 $ 864 $ 845 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net (27) 47 6 72 Mark-to-market on investments2 (3) 12 (3) (28) Customer compensation expense3 0 0 103 0 Bad debt expense4 0 0 1 42 Total non-GAAP adjustments (30) 59 107 86 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 304 $ 340 $ 971 $ 931 Adjusted pre-tax profit margin 59% 65% 60% 63% Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) Adjusted net income available for common stockholders1 Net income available for common stockholders - GAAP $ 46 $ 36 $ 124 $ 117 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net (5) 9 1 13 Mark-to-market on investments2 (1) 2 (1) (5) Customer compensation expense3 - - 19 - Bad debt expense4 - - 0 8 Income tax effect of above adjustments5 1 (3) (4) (4) Total non-GAAP adjustments (4) 9 16 12 Adjusted net income available for common stockholders $ 42 $ 45 $ 140 $ 129 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in dollars) Adjusted diluted EPS1 Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 0.58 $ 0.45 $ 1.58 $ 1.52 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net (0.06) 0.11 0.02 0.17 Mark-to-market on investments2 (0.01) 0.03 (0.01) (0.06) Customer compensation expense3 0.00 0.00 0.24 0.00 Bad debt expense4 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.10 Income tax effect of above adjustments 0.02 (0.03) (0.05) (0.05) Total non-GAAP adjustments (0.05) 0.11 0.20 0.16 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.53 $ 0.57 $ 1.79 $ 1.68 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 79,120,548 77,348,976 78,243,699 76,646,487 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Note: The term “GAAP” in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G.

We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments 2 .

. We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments, customer compensation expenses 3 and unusual bad debt expense 4 .

and unusual bad debt expense . We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects of our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, the mark-to-market on investments, customer compensation expenses, and unusual bad debt expense attributable to IBG, Inc.

Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, our mark-to-market on investments and unusual bad debt expense are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.

2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on our U.S. government securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, and equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans described below.

3 Customer compensation expenses were incurred to compensate certain affected customers in connection with their losses resulting from the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil event. On April 20, 2020, the energy markets exhibited extraordinary price activity in the New York Mercantile Exchange (“NYMEX”) West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil contract. The price of the May 2020 physically-settled contract dropped to an unprecedented negative price of $37.63.

4 Unusual bad debt expense includes material losses on margin loans resulting from unusual events that occur in the marketplace. For the nine months ending September 30, 2019, unusual bad debt expense reflects losses recognized on margin lending to a small number of our brokerage customers that had taken relatively large positions in a security listed on a major U.S. exchange, which lost a substantial amount of its value in a very short timeframe. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, unusual bad debt expense reflects losses incurred by futures customers in excess of the equity in their accounts related to the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil event described above.

5 The income tax effect is estimated using the corporate income tax rates applicable to the Company.

