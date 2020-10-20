Hancock Whitney reports third quarter 2020 EPS of $.90

On July 21, 2020, the Company sold $497 million in energy loans that included reserve-based (RBL), midstream and nondrilling service credits. The company received proceeds of $257.5 million from the sale of these loans. All loans included in the transaction were re-classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2020, and second quarter of 2020 earnings results included a special provision for credit losses of approximately $160 million (pre-tax), or $1.47 per diluted share (21% tax rate), related to the energy loan sale.

GULFPORT, Miss., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $79.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share (EPS), compared to a net loss of $117.1 million, or ($1.36) per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $67.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share. The net loss for the second quarter of 2020 reflected a provision for credit losses of $306.9 million that included both a special provision related to the sale of $497 million in energy loans and an additional build in the reserve for credit losses related to COVID-19. The third quarter of 2019 included $28.8 million ($0.26 per share impact) of merger costs associated with the September 2019 acquisition of MidSouth Bancorp, Inc.

“I am very pleased to report a return to profitability this quarter,” said John M. Hairston, President and CEO. “The de-risking strategies implemented in the first half of 2020 positioned us for better results moving forward, as exhibited by performance in the third quarter. While still impacted by the pandemic-related economy, we reported solid results and began rebuilding capital. Pre-provision net revenue was up 7% linked quarter, provision for credit losses returned to a more normalized level and our CET1 ratio improved to 10.29%. Last quarter we stated an expectation that our actions through the first half of 2020 would provide a stronger reserve with less risk in the balance sheet, which in turn should lead to improved returns for our shareholders; 3Q20 results reflect the execution of our strategy.”

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) totaled $126.3 million, up $7.8 million, or 7%, linked-quarter

Provision totaled $25 million, ACL remains strong at 2.16%, or 2.40% excluding PPP loans

NIM stable at 3.23%

Improving capital levels; CET1 ratio of 10.29%, up 51 bps TCE ratio 7.53%, up 20 bps

Nonperforming loans declined $13 million, or 7%

Criticized commercial loans increased $64 million, or 18%, reflecting the impact of COVID-19

Loans declined $388 million from June 30, 2020 reflecting the current economic environment

Core deposits resilient, decline in total deposits mainly reflects a reduction in brokered CD funding

Loans

Loans totaled $22.2 billion at September 30, 2020, down $388 million, or 2%, linked-quarter. Average loans totaled $22.4 billion for the third quarter of 2020, down 2% linked-quarter, mainly reflecting last quarter’s energy loan sale.

The contraction in loan balances in the third quarter was related to limited demand throughout our footprint in light of the current economic environment as a result of COVID-19. The decline was driven by decreases in mortgage, indirect and consumer loans, as well as a reduction of $14 million in energy loans and another $153 million in payoffs, paydowns and charge-offs of nonenergy commercial loans.

Management’s expectations for loan growth through the remainder of the year are tempered given today’s economic environment and continued contraction in total loans is expected for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2020 were $27.0 billion, down $292 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2020. A decrease of $631 million in time deposits was the largest driver of the decrease, partly offset by increases in DDAs and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts.

DDAs totaled $11.9 billion at September 30, 2020, up $122 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2020 and comprised 44% of total period-end deposits at September 30, 2020. Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits totaled $10.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020, up $367 million, or 4%, linked-quarter. Compared to June 30, 2020, time deposits of $2.0 billion were down $631 million, or 24%, split between decreases in both retail and brokered CDs. Interest-bearing public fund deposits decreased $150 million, or 5%, to $3.2 billion.

Average deposits for the third quarter of 2020 were $26.8 billion, up $61.2 million, or less than 1%, linked-quarter.

Asset Quality

The total allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $480.2 million at September 30, 2020, virtually unchanged from June 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $25.0 million, compared to $306.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 provision for credit losses included approximately $146.8 million related to the COVID-19 recessionary environment, with an additional $160.1 million provision related to the previously mentioned energy loan sale.

Net charge-offs totaled $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, or 0.43% of average total loans on an annualized basis, down from $302.7 million, or 5.30% of average total loans in the second quarter of 2020. Included in this quarter’s charge-offs are $17.3 million of healthcare-dependent credits, $6.0 million of various other commercial credits and no energy-related charge-offs. Included in the second quarter’s total were $243 million of charge-offs related to the energy loan sale and $26 million in other energy-related charge-offs.

The ratio of ACL to period-end loans was 2.16% (2.40% excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2020, compared to 2.12% (2.36% excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credits in the remaining energy portfolio totaled $21.4 million, or 6.3% of funded energy loans, at September 30, 2020. The allowance for credits in the nonenergy portfolio totaled $458.8 million, or 2.09% of funded nonenergy loans (2.33% excluding PPP loans), at September 30, 2020.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, the company began offering loan deferrals to customers impacted by COVID-19. Deferrals peaked in May 2020 with 9,252 notes totaling $3.6 billion of outstandings. Deferrals began expiring in late June 2020, and as of September 30, 2020 there were 761 notes deferred, totaling $284 million, compared to 6,954 notes deferred, totaling $2.7 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets (NPAs) totaled $192.2 million at September 30, 2020, down $20.3 million, or 10%, from June 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, total nonperforming loans decreased $13.3 million, or 7%, while ORE and foreclosed assets declined $7.1 million, or 38%. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans, ORE and other foreclosed assets was 0.86% at September 30, 2020, down 8 bps from June 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest income (TE) for the third quarter of 2020 was $238.4 million, down $2.7 million from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease from 2Q20 reflects a variety of factors including a lower level of purchase accounting accretion, lower levels of earning assets and yields, partially offset by growth in DDAs and aggressive deposit pricing.

The net interest margin (TE) was 3.23% for the third quarter of 2020, unchanged linked-quarter. Headwinds from the impact of lower earning asset yields and a full quarter’s impact of the subordinated debt issued in June of 2020, were offset by a reduction in excess liquidity and a lower cost of deposits.

Average earning assets were $29.4 billion for the third quarter of 2020, down $602 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $83.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, up $9.8 million, or 13%, from the second quarter of 2020. Improvement was noted across all fee categories as the economy began to re-open and consumer activity rebounded, though not to pre-pandemic levels. Low interest rates supported continued mortgage refinance activity, and certain specialty income categories contributed to growth in the third quarter. Similar levels of mortgage and specialty income are not expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Increased activity was noted in service charges on deposits, up $2.9 million, or 19%, from the second quarter of 2020, bank card and ATM fees, up $1.3 million, or 8%, from the second quarter and investment and annuity income and insurance fees, up $0.6 million, or 12%, linked-quarter.

Fees from secondary mortgage operations totaled $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, up $3.1 million, or 31% linked-quarter.

Other noninterest income totaled $14.8 million, up $1.7 million, or 13%, from the second quarter of 2020. The increase in other noninterest income is primarily due to increases in specialty income (BOLI).

Noninterest Expense & Taxes

Noninterest expense totaled $195.8 million, down $0.8 million, or less than 1% linked-quarter. A focus on expense control in today’s environment and offsetting nonrecurring items led to a slightly lower level of expense linked-quarter.

Total personnel expense was $117.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, down $2.6 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was mostly related to lower incentive pay and payroll taxes, partly offset by severance related to closures of 12 branches in Louisiana and Mississippi scheduled for late October 2020 and the closure of two trust offices in New York and New Jersey. Personnel expense is expected to be lower in the fourth quarter related to these items and the overall lower level of FTE headcount (down 138) compared to June 30, 2020.

Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $18.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, up $0.2 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2020. Amortization of intangibles totaled $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, down $0.4 million, or 7%, linked-quarter. Gains on sales of ORE and other foreclosed assets (OFA) exceeded expenses by $0.5 million in both the second and third quarters of 2020.

Other operating expense totaled $55.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, up $2.0 million, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2020, primarily attributed to professional services related to the SBA’s PPP forgiveness program.

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 19%. The company expects the tax rate to be lower in the fourth quarter of 2020 as tax strategies are evaluated and implemented. The effective income tax rate continues to be less than the statutory rate due primarily to tax-exempt income and tax credits.

Capital

Common stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2020 totaled $3.4 billion, up $59.5 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2020. The tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was 7.53%, up 20 bps from June 30, 2020, as the company began rebuilding capital after de-risking strategies were implemented in the first half of 2020. A full reconciliation of the quarterly change is included in our slide presentation. The company remains well capitalized, with both bank and holding company capital levels in excess of required regulatory minimums. The company’s CET1 ratio is estimated to be 10.29% at September 30, 2020. The company intends to pay its next quarterly dividend and is in consultation with its examiners, while the Board reviews the dividend payout policy quarterly.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars and common share data in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 NET INCOME Net interest income $ 235,183 $ 237,866 $ 222,939 $ 704,237 $ 662,061 Net interest income (TE) (a) 238,372 241,114 226,591 714,122 673,255 Provision for credit losses 24,999 306,898 12,421 578,690 38,552 Noninterest income 83,748 73,943 83,230 242,078 232,983 Noninterest expense 195,774 196,539 213,554 595,648 572,821 Income tax expense (benefit) 18,802 (74,556 ) 12,387 (79,274 ) 48,423 Net income (loss) $ 79,356 $ (117,072 ) $ 67,807 $ (148,749 ) $ 235,248 For informational purposes - included above, pre-tax Provision for credit loss associated with energy loan sale $ — $ 160,101 $ — $ 160,101 $ — Nonoperating merger-related expenses — — 28,810 — 28,810 PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 22,240,204 $ 22,628,377 $ 21,035,952 $ 22,240,204 $ 21,035,952 Securities 7,056,276 6,381,803 6,404,719 7,056,276 6,404,719 Earning assets 30,179,103 30,134,790 27,565,973 30,179,103 27,565,973 Total assets 33,193,324 33,215,400 30,543,549 33,193,324 30,543,549 Noninterest-bearing deposits 11,881,548 11,759,085 8,686,383 11,881,548 8,686,383 Total deposits 27,030,659 27,322,268 24,201,299 27,030,659 24,201,299 Common stockholders' equity 3,375,644 3,316,157 3,586,380 3,375,644 3,586,380 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 22,407,825 $ 22,957,032 $ 20,197,114 $ 22,200,385 $ 20,158,313 Securities (b) 6,389,214 6,129,616 6,004,688 6,223,361 5,750,530 Earning assets 29,412,261 30,013,829 26,437,613 29,020,349 26,151,846 Total assets 32,685,430 33,136,706 29,148,106 32,163,823 28,715,039 Noninterest-bearing deposits 11,585,617 10,989,921 8,092,482 10,450,457 8,139,439 Total deposits 26,763,795 26,702,622 23,091,355 25,934,258 23,114,269 Common stockholders' equity 3,351,593 3,465,617 3,383,738 3,441,981 3,245,071 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.90 $ (1.36 ) $ 0.77 $ (1.73 ) $ 2.69 Cash dividends per share 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.81 0.81 Book value per share (period-end) 39.07 38.41 39.49 39.07 39.49 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 28.11 27.38 28.73 28.11 28.73 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 86,400 86,301 86,462 86,614 86,010 Period-end number of shares 86,400 86,342 90,822 86,400 90,822 Market data High sales price $ 22.23 $ 28.50 $ 42.11 $ 44.24 $ 44.74 Low sales price 17.42 14.88 33.63 14.32 33.63 Period-end closing price 18.81 21.20 38.30 18.81 38.30 Trading volume 32,139 48,174 29,038 130,703 85,037 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.97 % (1.42 )% 0.92 % (0.62 )% 1.10 % Return on average common equity 9.42 % (13.59 )% 7.95 % (5.77 )% 9.69 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.14 % (18.75 )% 10.77 % (7.99 )% 13.32 % Tangible common equity ratio (c) 7.53 % 7.33 % 8.82 % 7.53 % 8.82 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.23 % 3.23 % 3.41 % 3.29 % 3.44 % Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue (TE) 26.00 % 23.47 % 26.86 % 25.32 % 25.71 % Efficiency ratio (d) 59.29 % 60.74 % 58.05 % 60.69 % 58.37 % Average loan/deposit ratio 83.72 % 85.97 % 87.47 % 85.61 % 87.21 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 2.02 % 1.96 % 0.93 % 2.02 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of period-end loans (e) 2.16 % 2.12 % 0.93 % 2.16 % 0.93 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.43 % 5.30 % 0.25 % 2.23 % 0.25 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 234.89 % 222.37 % 67.06 % 234.89 % 67.06 % FTE headcount 4,058 4,196 4,222 4,058 4,222 (a) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (b) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities. (c) The tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. (d) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense to total net interest income (TE) and noninterest income, excluding amortization of purchased intangibles and nonoperating items. (e) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan and lease losses and the reserve for unfunded lending commitments.





HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars and common share data in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 NET INCOME Net interest income $ 235,183 $ 237,866 $ 231,188 $ 233,156 $ 222,939 Net interest income (TE) (a) 238,372 241,114 234,636 236,736 226,591 Provision for credit losses 24,999 306,898 246,793 9,156 12,421 Noninterest income 83,748 73,943 84,387 82,924 83,230 Noninterest expense 195,774 196,539 203,335 197,856 213,554 Income tax expense (benefit) 18,802 (74,556 ) (23,520 ) 16,936 12,387 Net income (loss) $ 79,356 $ (117,072 ) $ (111,033 ) $ 92,132 $ 67,807 For informational purposes - included above, pre-tax Provision for credit loss associated with energy loan sale $ — $ 160,101 $ — $ — $ — Nonoperating merger-related expenses — — — 3,856 28,810 PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 22,240,204 $ 22,628,377 $ 21,515,681 $ 21,212,755 $ 21,035,952 Securities 7,056,276 6,381,803 6,374,490 6,243,313 6,404,719 Earning assets 30,179,103 30,134,790 28,834,072 27,622,161 27,565,973 Total assets 33,193,324 33,215,400 31,761,693 30,600,757 30,543,549 Noninterest-bearing deposits 11,881,548 11,759,085 9,204,631 8,775,632 8,686,383 Total deposits 27,030,659 27,322,268 25,008,496 23,803,575 24,201,299 Common stockholders' equity 3,375,644 3,316,157 3,421,064 3,467,685 3,586,380 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 22,407,825 $ 22,957,032 $ 21,234,016 $ 21,037,942 $ 20,197,114 Securities (b) 6,389,214 6,129,616 6,149,432 6,201,612 6,004,688 Earning assets 29,412,261 30,013,829 27,630,652 27,441,459 26,437,613 Total assets 32,685,430 33,136,706 30,663,601 30,343,293 29,148,106 Noninterest-bearing deposits 11,585,617 10,989,921 8,763,359 8,601,323 8,092,482 Total deposits 26,763,795 26,702,622 24,327,242 23,848,374 23,091,355 Common stockholders' equity 3,351,593 3,465,617 3,509,727 3,473,693 3,383,738 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.90 $ (1.36 ) $ (1.28 ) $ 1.03 $ 0.77 Cash dividends per share 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 Book value per share (period-end) 39.07 38.41 39.65 39.62 39.49 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 28.11 27.38 28.56 28.63 28.73 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 86,400 86,301 87,186 88,315 86,462 Period-end number of shares 86,400 86,342 86,275 87,515 90,822 Market data High sales price $ 22.23 $ 28.50 $ 44.24 $ 44.42 $ 42.11 Low sales price 17.42 14.88 14.32 35.45 33.63 Period-end closing price 18.81 21.20 19.52 43.88 38.30 Trading volume 32,139 48,174 50,390 30,850 29,038 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.97 % (1.42 )% (1.46 )% 1.20 % 0.92 % Return on average common equity 9.42 % (13.59 )% (12.72 )% 10.52 % 7.95 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.14 % (18.75 )% (17.51 )% 14.62 % 10.77 % Tangible common equity ratio (c) 7.53 % 7.33 % 8.00 % 8.45 % 8.82 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.23 % 3.23 % 3.41 % 3.43 % 3.41 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue (TE) 26.00 % 23.47 % 26.45 % 25.94 % 26.86 % Efficiency ratio (d) 59.29 % 60.74 % 62.06 % 58.88 % 58.05 % Average loan/deposit ratio 83.72 % 85.97 % 87.28 % 88.22 % 87.47 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of period-end loans 2.02 % 1.96 % 1.98 % 0.90 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of period-end loans (e) 2.16 % 2.12 % 2.21 % 0.92 % 0.93 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.43 % 5.30 % 0.83 % 0.18 % 0.25 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 234.89 % 222.37 % 139.17 % 60.97 % 67.06 % FTE headcount 4,058 4,196 4,148 4,136 4,222 (a) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (b) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities. (c) The tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. (d) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense to total net interest income (TE) and noninterest income, excluding amortization of purchased intangibles and nonoperating items. (e) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan and lease losses and the reserve for unfunded lending commitments.

