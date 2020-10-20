 

Replimune Announces Proposed Public Offering

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, today announced a proposed public offering of $125 million of shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock in the offering will be offered by Replimune. In addition, Replimune intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million of shares of its common stock from Replimune at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other customary closing conditions, and Replimune cannot assure you as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and may be obtained, when available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by e-mail at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com. The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Replimune pursuant to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed by Replimune with the SEC on August 11, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on August 26, 2020.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

